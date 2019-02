The Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso, will close for the day on Wednesday, Feb. 27, so staff members can move library materials to the basement of American National Bank, 920 Central Ave., where the library will be located from March through May.

The library is set to reopen in its new temporary location at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.

The relocation is necessary for the replacement of the library's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system