Great Western Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB), has been named a Top 10 Best National Bank in GOBankingRates seventh annual Best Banks series. This is the second year Great Western Bank was named to the list.

In determining its rankings, GOBankingRates looked at the 72 largest, national brick-and-mortar banks by asset size, according to the FDIC. Banks were evaluated on criteria such as checking account fees, savings interest rates, CD rates and the availability of services. Great Western Bank was selected for its “low fees, high rates and great service.”

“We are pleased to make this prestigious list for a second time,” said Cheryl Olson, head of marketing at Great Western Bank. “We are proud to be among those listed. This ranking shows that we remain true to our mission of Making Life Great by taking outstanding care of our customers.”

Great Western Bank first made the GoBankingRates list in 2016.