Mayor's awards and citizens comments carry meeting.

What Tuesday night’s Burlington City Council Meeting lacked in agenda items, it made up for in citizen participation.



As with all meetings, Mayor Shane McCampbell handed out Mayor’s awards. One of the awards went to the outgoing Greater Burlington Partnerships President Jason Hutchison.



Mayor McCampbell shed a tear as he recognized Hutcheson’s work in his position.



McCampbell revealed he once thought the chamber “was doing all these bad things to the city of Burlington.” However, upon being elected, McCampbell realized he and the chamber were on the same page. They were wanting to do what was best for Burlington, just looking at it from a different angle.



“I’m really gonna miss you at the chamber my friend,” McCampbell said.



Hutchison thanked the members of the council, “it has been an honor and a privilege to serve you and the city of Burlington.”



Carol Bartles and Vince Copeland also received Mayor’s awards.



The Mayor’s awards were not the only prominent citizen participation.



Leon Shahan, of Burlington, made several comments during the meeting.



During the public comment session, Shahan talked about economics and jobs and was concerned about the sale of the old police headquarters on north Third Street.



He didn’t understand why the city would attempt to sell the former police station since it was vacated for being unsafe.



“All you have to do is drive by it to see it should be torn down,” he said.



Mayor Pro-Tem Annie Wilson said the council recognized the building likely was unsellable and may have to be torn down.



“If we didn’t try to sell it, someone else would be up here complaining that we demolished it without attempting to sell it,” added Wilson.