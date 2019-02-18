Nevada FFA sold a Farmall Super C tractor to Richard Swanson, a Nevada area farmer, for $2,500 on Dec. 11. The tractor was originally donated in December of 2016 by Bill and Carolyn Holstine.

Nevada agriculture education students and FFA members Connor Hines and Jay Calentine made several repairs to the tractor, including a front crankshaft seal, wiring harness, axle seals, sandblasting and painting. The tractor earned a blue ribbon at both the county and state fair ag mechanics competition.

Heath Mulenbrach and Shane of Swanson Farms picked up the tractor after unloading the Nevada FFA’s sweet potato plow. Nevada FFA purchased $1,215 of inputs for the project, therefore the chapter had a $1,297 profit. Tires were donated by Titan Tire Company.