Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works Office, the McCreary Community Building and the Perry Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

The Perry City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 18 will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Clarion Room in the Security Bank Building, 1102 Willis Ave.

Garbage Routes scheduled for Monday, Feb. 18 will be picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Garbage Routes scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19 will be picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.