Reynolds named to worker training advisory board

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has been appointed to a national advisory board on worker training led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump.

The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board is a 25-member panel designed to develop strategies for worker training and education "that will equip them to compete and win in the global economy."

Members of the board were announced Wednesday.

Other board members include Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Apple CEO Tim Cook and chief executives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Home Depot and IBM.

Board members are appointed to serve until July 2020.

The board was created by an executive order President Donald Trump signed last July that created the National Council for the American Worker . The advisory board is to provide information and recommendations to the council.

Jury sides with transgender employee in 'historic' Iowa case

DES MOINES — A jury has ruled that the Iowa Department of Corrections discriminated against a transgender employee by denying him the use of men's restroom and locker rooms at the prison where he worked.

Jurors also ruled Wednesday that state government violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act by offering medical benefits that did not cover gender reassignment surgery, and awarded Jesse Vroegh $120,000 in damages.

The American Civil Liberties Union says Vroegh's lawsuit was the first related to transgender rights since lawmakers amended the Iowa Civil Rights Act in 2007 to bar discrimination on the basis of gender identity. ACLU lawyer Melissa Hasso says the verdict marks "an historic day for transgender Iowans, their friends and families."

Vroegh began working at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville as a nurse in 2009. In 2014, Vreogh informed his boss that he would be transitioning from female to male.

The warden denied his requests to begin using men's facilities and instead designated two gender-neutral restrooms for Vreogh.

Council approves law barring officers from racial profiling

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — A city surrounded by Iowa City has banned racial and other types of profiling by police officers.

The University Heights City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt the ordinance.

The ordinance is the first of its kind in Iowa. It requires anti-bias training for officers, funds the purchase of data collection and creates a complaint review board.

City officials say there are no cases involving profiling being investigated by the city, but they want to be ahead of the curve by passing the ordinance.

University Heights has about 1,100 residents and sits on the southwest side of the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

Delays mean Chicago 'Hamilton' exhibit opening 3 weeks late

CHICAGO — The world premiere of an exhibit based on the Broadway hit "Hamilton" will be delayed three weeks in part due to recent subzero temperatures in Chicago.

"Hamilton: The Exhibition" was to premiere on Northerly Island along Lake Michigan on April 6 but producers now say it will open April 27. They blame unexpected delays in shipping, customs and a stretch of frigid weather last month when temperatures dropped to minus 23 (minus 30 Celsius). Producer Jeffrey Seller calls the delays "frustrating, but all solvable."

The exhibit focuses on the life and times of Alexander Hamilton with the musical's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, as the audio guide. It's to remain in Chicago through Sept. 8 before traveling to other U.S. cities.

"Hamilton" the musical has been playing in Chicago since September 2016.