Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be looking to remove drunk drivers from the road during the final week of 2018 as part of a nationwide “You Drink and Drive, You Lose” campaign. “The holidays are a wonderful time to travel, be with family, and celebrate,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The last thing we want is for this festive time to be marred by tragedy. That’s why our troopers will be diligently watching for drunk drivers and taking them off the road,” he said. The “You Drink and Drive, You Lose” enforcement began Dec. 14 and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Troopers across all regions of the state are participating, along with many other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska. NSP’s portion of the enforcement effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation—Highway Safety Office. “Drunk drivers present a danger to anyone on the road,” said Bolduc. “Anyone who plans to drink should plan ahead and take advantage of many options available to get home safely without getting behind the wheel,” he added. Motorists who see a reckless, impaired, or dangerous driver are encouraged to report it to the Nebraska State Patrol by calling *55 from any cell phone. During a similar enforcement in 2017, troopers arrested 67 impaired drivers and another 28 for reckless driving.