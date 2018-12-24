The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, Dec. 24, and took the following actions:

Authorized the county treasurer or her designee to bid $382.42, the amount of back real estate taxes owed on Fractional Lot 5 and all of Lot 6, Block 31, Greggsport Addition to Nebraska City, Otoe County, Nebraska;

Approved a resolution certifying completion of two 2017 County Bridge Match Program projects. The first is located 8 miles south and 2.1 miles east of the N-2/S-66A junction, and the second is 2.5 miles west and 2.4 miles south of Palmyra.

These two bridge improvements were part of a six-bridge shared project between Otoe, Nehama and Saunders counties.

Third District Commissioner Jerad Sornson told his fellow commissioners that one of the two projects in Nemaha County has yet to be completed.

Board Chairman Rick Freshman closed out the final meeting of 2018 by thanking the Otoe County employees who will retire this year.

They include County Clerk Janene Bennett (32 years of county service), Deputy County Clerk Dee Norstadt (36 years of county service), Otoe County Sheriff Jim Gress (36 years of county service), Register of Deeds Janet Reed (17 years of service) and 1st District Commissioner Ron Hauptmann (8 years of county service).

The first meeting of the Otoe County Board of Commissioners in 2019 is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Otoe County Courthouse.