The second reading of Nebraska City’s proposed backyard chicken ordinance ruffled no feathers at Monday night’s meeting.

City council members approved the second reading of the ordinance, which incorporated changes proposed at the Dec. 3 meeting.

These changes would limit the number of birds that could be kept to four hens or bantams.

Another change allowed that eggs produced by the hens may be sold in compliance with the existing Nebraska City Home-Based Business Certificate of Occupancy.

The ordinance will have its final reading at the Jan. 7, 2019, council meeting.

Council members also amended the city code to change the time an item can be added to the city council agenda.

Agenda items can now be added by city departments and city committees until 5 p.m. the Wednesday before the meeting.

The code had previously required a Wednesday noon deadline for such additions.

In other matters, the council

Approved a $385,812 contract with Bryant Air Conditioning and Heating Co. for the new HVAC project at the Morton-James Public Library;

Reappointed Rex Nelson to a five-year term on the Nebraska City Housing Authority Board;

Approved a new employment agreement with City Administrator Grayson Path;

Approved Resolution 2808-18 to obtain a $29,500 loan for the purchase of a dump truck for the Parks and Recreation Department;

Approved the formation of a nonprofit corporations to be known as the Nebraska City Municipal Facility Corp.;

Amended the city’s budget and financial policy to require that projects or expenses outside the city’s budget that cost more than $5,000 are to be brought before the City Council for approval. The amendment also incorporated changes to the city’s capital improvement priorities; and

Approved a motion to procure renewal rates and information on the city’s insurance, including its property, auto, liability, and workers compensation coverage.

The Nebraska City City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall.



