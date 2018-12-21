Diversified Foods and Seasonings will be relocating its production facilities to Louisiana early next year.

On Thursday afternoon, employees met with corporate representatives and were told that, despite their outstanding work, the plant would be closing.

Diversified floor worker Bill Dawson contacted the News-Press on Thursday afternoon to alert the public to the outcome of the employee meeting. He is no longer with Diversified Foods.

Dawson said he first heard rumors of the plant closing in September, but he was assured by management that employees had nothing to worry about.

"We have some people with health problems who were using the insurance," he said. "We have younger people who are living paycheck to paycheck."

Diversified Foods issued the following press release from Chief Operating Officer Scott Budak:

“On Dec. 20, 2018, Diversified Foods announced to our Nebraska City, Neb., employees the decision to consolidate our operations into our Madisonville, La., facility and permanently close the Nebraska City facility on Jan. 4, 2019.

Diversified Foods has been manufacturing food in Nebraska City for the past 11 years and we have been thankful to be part of this community over this time. We are extremely proud of all the Nebraska Team has accomplished in these years and could not be more appreciative to all whose hard work made those accomplishments possible.

By transitioning all product to the Madisonville facility, the company will improve the overall cost structure to compete in a competitive business climate. In addition, the State of Louisiana has offered incentive money to expand operations there. As a regrettable outcome of this, the company has decided to close our Nebraska City facility for the overall health of the business.”