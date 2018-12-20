As 2018 draws to a close, citizens of the city of Nebraska City are looking forward to a busy year in terms of construction completion on major infrastructure projects in town, two of which are the 4th Corso viaduct and the North 11th Street bridge.



The 4th Corso viaduct, as most Nebraska City residents know, has been out for a number of years now, but will be fully open to traffic with completion of the project coming in July of 2019.



The North 11th Street project is just one phase of a multi-level project that includes resurfacing the road, doing side walk work and creating a turn lane, all in an area which stretches north from 1st Avenue to the city limits.



Also, thanks to Community Development Block Grant funding, the 7th Street improvement project will be funded and will be completed by the middle of 2019.



For more complete details of the projects, including how each are effected by the on set of winter weather, watch the video above.