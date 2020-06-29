In 2015, the Hawk Eye first visited Middle School student, Blake Stumpf, and found a 13 year-old with a passion for astronomy and the stars. At an age where teenagers are adrift drift in uncertainty, Blake was already firmly fixed on his life goals and ambitions.

The years passed in a seeming rush until the Hawk Eye came calling again to find Blake had now graduated from West Burlington High School as class valedictorian. And the goals Blake identified five years ago remain unchanged as Blake prepares for a college life and a challenging professional career.

Blake recently took time from a summer internship with a local contractor and preparation for his enrollment at Iowa State University to confirm that astronomy and aerospace engineering still define the academic and career path to pursue.

"I don’t think it is so unusual that I am still going into aerospace engineering," Blake explained, "because I knew a long time ago that is what I wanted to do and nothing has changed. Plus I’ve had a lot of encouragement along the way."

When Blake was eleven, Blake had become a fixture at the local astronomy club’s viewing facility at Des Moines County’s Big Hollow Recreation Area. The neophyte star gazer proved to be a quick learner and was soon guiding the telescopes through the complicated programs to selected points among the heavens.

"Everyone at the astronomy club was a mentor and with their help I kept up my interest in astronomy," Blake said. "Then I had teachers at West Burlington that always were encouraging. And I can’t forget my dad that would drive me to all the astronomy club meetings," Blake laughed.

Blake’s decision to launch his academic studies at the Ames University were an early given because the school is one of the few institutions that offers an aerospace engineering major at the Bachelor’s level..

"I probably would have preferred to go one of the east coast universities," Blake said. "I know I will be going on for advanced degrees and then I can probably look at some other schools. But for now I am really looking forward to Iowa State."

The decision to enroll at Ames was helped along by the scholarship aid Blake has received. There is a $5,000 stipend from the University and a $10,000 scholarship from the Lockheed Corporation. "That will probably pay for two-thirds of my first year cost and will be a great help."

A portion of his college expenses remain the responsibility of Blake so summer jobs are necessary and Blake’s proficiency in math landed him an unusual gig. While other college bound students may spend their summer flipping burgers or mowing lawns, Blake finds himself at a local heating and air conditioning contractor working at their CAD-CAM station writing code.

"It’s really a neat summer job and I love it," Blake said. "It is sort of like working with a big puzzle that keeps changing." Blake balances his computer chores with time spent manning the check-out lane at a local grocery store.

Blake concedes the chosen field of study and future employment is bound to be far from his Burlington home but Blake does not anticipate any homesickness issues. Blake cites an extended family scattered across the country. "We really are not deeply rooted. My family is everywhere and I could probably go anywhere and be OK."

Blake, however, does see one problem in the carefully considered plans for study and future profession. Because Blake is a dedicated pacifist, Blake is concerned the skills learned may be put to use developing military applications.

"I can see myself sometime making the choice to go either to someone like NASA or heading into academia to teach. Academia sounds pretty great in you’re helping the next generation that follows after me.

"But being part of a war in space is not something I would want to be involved with. There is no reason for us to take our fights into space," Blake continued.

"I really wouldn’t want to pursue that kind of work. I am interested in the pure science of what I would be doing. Ideally, I would like to work for one of the big launch companies – such as Space-X. But I know it is sometime hard not to cross that line."

Blake’s journey is just beginning and there are bound to be unexpected twists and turns. But for now Blake seems as determined on the course chosen as a Middle School student. Life may dictate unexpected changes but for now Blake’s path points to the stars.

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.