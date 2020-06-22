*Events with registration required
Burlington Public Library
www.burlington.lib.ia.us
319-753-1647
11 a.m. Mondays
*Imagination Station on Facebook, all ages, register to get the link
Noon Mondays
Virtual Yoga on Facebook
4 p.m. Fridays
Trivia Challenge on Facebook, all ages
10 a.m. Saturdays
Great Burlington Bake Off on Facebook, all ages
10 a.m. June 22
Virtual Wiggle Time on Facebook, ages 2-4
2 p.m. June 23
*Brent Allan Comedian and Magician, youth all ages, register to get the link
10 a.m. June 24
Craft a Story on Facebook, ages 5-12
5:30 p.m. June 24
*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the Zoom link
10 a.m. June 25
*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the Zoom link
10 a.m. June 26
Virtual Storytime on Facebook, all ages
10 a.m. June 27
BPL Kindness Club on Facebook
10 a.m. July 3
Zoom First Friday, "Historic Glass Negative Collection" with Fritz Goeckner
June 28-July 5
*Traveling Lantern Theatre video, youth all ages, register to get the link
10 a.m. June 30
S.T.E.A.M at Home on Facebook, youth all ages
July 1-July 31
*Jester Puppets Video, youth all ages, register to get the link
4 p.m. July 2
*TICOS Zoom, ages 12-18, register to get the link
10 a.m. July 4
Lego Club Facebook Challenge, youth all ages
10 a.m. July 6
Virtual Wiggle Time, on Zoom, ages 2-4
10 a.m. July 8
Craft a Story on Facebook, ages 5-12
5:30 p.m. July 8
*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link
10 a.m. July 9
*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link
11 a.m. July 9
Baby Shorts on Facebook, ages 0-2
10 a.m. July 10
Virtual Storytime on Facebook, all ages
10 a.m. July 13
Virtual Wiggle Time on Zoom, ages 2-4, register to get the link
6 p.m. July 13
Virtual Comic Book Club on Zoom, all ages, register to get the link
10 a.m. July 14
S.T.E.A.M at Home on Facebook, youth all ages
3 p.m. July 14
*Jason Kollum juggler on Zoom, youth all ages, register to get the link
10 a.m. July 15
Craft a Story on Facebook, ages 5-12
5:30 p.m. July 15
*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link
10 a.m. July 16
*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link
11 a.m. July 16
Baby Shorts on Facebook, ages 0-2
Noon July 16
*Beyond the Book Club
9 a.m. July 17-July 31st
*Zoo: Animal Chat Video, youth all ages, register to get the link
10 a.m. July 17
Virtual Storytime on Facebook, all ages
10 a.m. July 18
Lego Club Facebook Challenge, youth all ages
Mediapolis Public Library
www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us
319-394-3895
10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday – Friday
Curbside Pickup
Call in orders by 1:30 p.m.
Danville Library
www.danvilleiowa.com/library1
319-392-8317
July 6
Opening with the first portion of each day reserved for senior patrons.
Follow reopening plans on Facebook.
Columbus Junction
www.columbusjct.lib.ia.us
319-728-7972
Call about Zoom POUND class
Donnellson Public Library
www.donnellson.lib.ia.us
319-835-5545
Now-July 20:
Pick up a Summer Reading activity bag Monday-Wednesday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Fill out your feedback sheet for an additional prize each week.
6:30 p.m. July 20
Book club discussing Being Mortal by Atul Gawande, call for location
Fort Madison Public Library
www.FortMadisonLibrary.org
319-372-5721
10 a.m. Tuesdays
Tuesday Theater
10:30 a.m. Tuesdays
Take Home Craft Kit, pick up after 10:30 while supplies last
10 a.m. Wednesdays
Zoom Story Hour, request the link
10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
In-person Story Hour with space limited*
Henderson County Public Library
www.hendersoncolibrary.com
309-627-2450
Now through July 31
Summer Reading Program
Dig Deeper: read – investigate – discover
READsquared Reading Program
Curbside pick-up & Free Wi-fi at Library and Bookmobile
Contact Library for details & Bookmobile Schedule
Keokuk Public Library
www.keokuk.lib.ia.us
319-524-1483
10 a.m. Mondays
*Storytime (virtual)
10 a.m. Tuesdays
*Stay-In Story Time Club (virtual)
10 a.m. Wednesdays
*Twisted Fairy Tale Book Club (virtual)
10 a.m. Fridays
*Kids Crafts (virtual)
6 p.m. July 2
*True Crime Book Club
1:30 p.m. July 15
*Blank Park Zoo (virtual)
Mount Pleasant Public Library
https://sites.google.com/view/mpplsummerreading2020/home
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. June 22
Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*
June 22
Baby Sensory Play Craft Idea Online
10 a.m. June 23
Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website
June 24
STEAM Challenges Online
Steve N TV Body Show Video Online
June 25
Toddler Storytime Movement Video Online
4:15 p.m. June 25
Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook and Summer Reading Website
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. June 26
Grab ’N Go Puzzles in Atrium
June 29
Toddler Sensory Play Craft Idea Online
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. June 29
Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*
10 a.m. June 30
Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 1
Grab ’N Stories for Toddlers Pickup
July 1
Absolute Science Mega Levitator Video Online
July 2
Toddler Storytime Movement Online
4:15 p.m. July 2
Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook and Summer Reading Website
July 6
Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*
July 6
Baby Sensory Play Craft Idea Online
10 a.m. July 7
Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website
July 8
TEAM Challenges Online
Rick Eugene Magic Video Online
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 8
Tween/Teen Grab & Go Kits Pickup in Atrium*
July 9
Absolute Science Foam Show Video Online
4:15 p.m. July 9
Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook and Summer Reading Website
July 10
Toddler Storytime Movement video Online
July 13
Toddler Sensory Play Craft Idea Online
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 13
Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*
10 a.m. July 14
Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website
1 p.m. July 14
Juggling Show LIVE Online*
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 15
Grab ’N Go Coloring Pages pickup
July 15
Steve N TV Robot Dance Party Video Online
July 16
Rick’s Short Show #2 Video Online
4:15 p.m. July 16
Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook & Summer Reading Website
July 17
Toddler Storytime Movement Video Online
1 p.m. July 17
LIVE Book Trivia on Facebook & Website
West Point Public Library
319-837-6315
www.westpoint.lib.ia.us
10 a.m. Mondays
Zoom Preschool Story Time (Ages 2-5)
Zoom link found on Library Website, call for Password
1 p.m. Wednesdays
Zoom School Age Story Time (Ages 6-11)
Zoom link found on Library Website, call for Password
List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library