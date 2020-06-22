*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

319-753-1647

11 a.m. Mondays

*Imagination Station on Facebook, all ages, register to get the link

Noon Mondays

Virtual Yoga on Facebook

4 p.m. Fridays

Trivia Challenge on Facebook, all ages

10 a.m. Saturdays

Great Burlington Bake Off on Facebook, all ages

10 a.m. June 22

Virtual Wiggle Time on Facebook, ages 2-4

2 p.m. June 23

*Brent Allan Comedian and Magician, youth all ages, register to get the link

10 a.m. June 24

Craft a Story on Facebook, ages 5-12

5:30 p.m. June 24

*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the Zoom link

10 a.m. June 25

*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the Zoom link

10 a.m. June 26

Virtual Storytime on Facebook, all ages

10 a.m. June 27

BPL Kindness Club on Facebook

10 a.m. July 3

Zoom First Friday, "Historic Glass Negative Collection" with Fritz Goeckner

June 28-July 5

*Traveling Lantern Theatre video, youth all ages, register to get the link

10 a.m. June 30

S.T.E.A.M at Home on Facebook, youth all ages

July 1-July 31

*Jester Puppets Video, youth all ages, register to get the link

4 p.m. July 2

*TICOS Zoom, ages 12-18, register to get the link

10 a.m. July 4

Lego Club Facebook Challenge, youth all ages

10 a.m. July 6

Virtual Wiggle Time, on Zoom, ages 2-4

10 a.m. July 8

Craft a Story on Facebook, ages 5-12

5:30 p.m. July 8

*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link

10 a.m. July 9

*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link

11 a.m. July 9

Baby Shorts on Facebook, ages 0-2

10 a.m. July 10

Virtual Storytime on Facebook, all ages

10 a.m. July 13

Virtual Wiggle Time on Zoom, ages 2-4, register to get the link

6 p.m. July 13

Virtual Comic Book Club on Zoom, all ages, register to get the link

10 a.m. July 14

S.T.E.A.M at Home on Facebook, youth all ages

3 p.m. July 14

*Jason Kollum juggler on Zoom, youth all ages, register to get the link

10 a.m. July 15

Craft a Story on Facebook, ages 5-12

5:30 p.m. July 15

*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link

10 a.m. July 16

*Virtual Babygarten, ages 0-2, register to get the link

11 a.m. July 16

Baby Shorts on Facebook, ages 0-2

Noon July 16

*Beyond the Book Club

9 a.m. July 17-July 31st

*Zoo: Animal Chat Video, youth all ages, register to get the link

10 a.m. July 17

Virtual Storytime on Facebook, all ages

10 a.m. July 18

Lego Club Facebook Challenge, youth all ages

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

319-394-3895

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday – Friday

Curbside Pickup

Call in orders by 1:30 p.m.

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

319-392-8317

July 6

Opening with the first portion of each day reserved for senior patrons.

Follow reopening plans on Facebook.

Columbus Junction

www.columbusjct.lib.ia.us

319-728-7972

Call about Zoom POUND class

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

Now-July 20:

Pick up a Summer Reading activity bag Monday-Wednesday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Fill out your feedback sheet for an additional prize each week.

6:30 p.m. July 20

Book club discussing Being Mortal by Atul Gawande, call for location

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

319-372-5721

10 a.m. Tuesdays

Tuesday Theater

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Take Home Craft Kit, pick up after 10:30 while supplies last

10 a.m. Wednesdays

Zoom Story Hour, request the link

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

In-person Story Hour with space limited*

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

309-627-2450

Now through July 31

Summer Reading Program

Dig Deeper: read – investigate – discover

READsquared Reading Program

Curbside pick-up & Free Wi-fi at Library and Bookmobile

Contact Library for details & Bookmobile Schedule

Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

319-524-1483

10 a.m. Mondays

*Storytime (virtual)

10 a.m. Tuesdays

*Stay-In Story Time Club (virtual)

10 a.m. Wednesdays

*Twisted Fairy Tale Book Club (virtual)

10 a.m. Fridays

*Kids Crafts (virtual)

6 p.m. July 2

*True Crime Book Club

1:30 p.m. July 15

*Blank Park Zoo (virtual)

Mount Pleasant Public Library

https://sites.google.com/view/mpplsummerreading2020/home

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. June 22

Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*

June 22

Baby Sensory Play Craft Idea Online

10 a.m. June 23

Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website

June 24

STEAM Challenges Online

Steve N TV Body Show Video Online

June 25

Toddler Storytime Movement Video Online

4:15 p.m. June 25

Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook and Summer Reading Website

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. June 26

Grab ’N Go Puzzles in Atrium

June 29

Toddler Sensory Play Craft Idea Online

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. June 29

Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*

10 a.m. June 30

Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 1

Grab ’N Stories for Toddlers Pickup

July 1

Absolute Science Mega Levitator Video Online

July 2

Toddler Storytime Movement Online

4:15 p.m. July 2

Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook and Summer Reading Website

July 6

Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*

July 6

Baby Sensory Play Craft Idea Online

10 a.m. July 7

Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website

July 8

TEAM Challenges Online

Rick Eugene Magic Video Online

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 8

Tween/Teen Grab & Go Kits Pickup in Atrium*

July 9

Absolute Science Foam Show Video Online

4:15 p.m. July 9

Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook and Summer Reading Website

July 10

Toddler Storytime Movement video Online

July 13

Toddler Sensory Play Craft Idea Online

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 13

Children’s Grab ’N Go Craft Pickup with online video*

10 a.m. July 14

Children’s LIVE Storytime on Facebook and Summer Reading Website

1 p.m. July 14

Juggling Show LIVE Online*

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 15

Grab ’N Go Coloring Pages pickup

July 15

Steve N TV Robot Dance Party Video Online

July 16

Rick’s Short Show #2 Video Online

4:15 p.m. July 16

Baby Storytime LIVE on Facebook & Summer Reading Website

July 17

Toddler Storytime Movement Video Online

1 p.m. July 17

LIVE Book Trivia on Facebook & Website

West Point Public Library

319-837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

10 a.m. Mondays

Zoom Preschool Story Time (Ages 2-5)

Zoom link found on Library Website, call for Password

1 p.m. Wednesdays

Zoom School Age Story Time (Ages 6-11)

Zoom link found on Library Website, call for Password

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library