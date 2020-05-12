For Wednesday, May 13

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Today finds your charisma and popularity at a peak. Involvement with groups and organizations is worth pursuing. Make resolutions and decide on goals. Focus on the future. Determine your priorities. Tonight: Favors are unexpectedly returned. You will be wise in your selection of long-term goals.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Economic and social conditions have drastically affected your profession. There is a strong awareness of how your destiny interconnects. Today, you will attract a great deal of attention. Tonight: A bit of work on your image will be worth the effort many times over.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You will be inventive, communicate well and can initiate improvements in your work. Your willingness to experiment impresses the right people. Share scientific and metaphysical concepts. Tonight: Capitalize on valuable contacts and return calls, emails and social messages promptly.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH There is temporary confusion, but after a little time passes a mystery is solved. Think over speculative financial decisions. Leave insurance policies as they are and do not borrow money today. Also, avoid controversy and be discreet with confidential information. Tonight: Relax.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Ethics and legal matters are a focus. You will be repelled by any people or situations that are not entirely above board. You evaluate how useful relationships are and will intensify those that are most significant. Tonight: An intimate dinner with your most loved ones.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH There is a more progressive daily routine today, and you can have good luck if searching for a job. You use time with the utmost efficiency. There can be a new psychic rapport with pets. Tonight: Check in on an elderly family member.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Emails and calls pour in from old friends and relatives who have been out of touch. Try not to get too distracted from really important tasks though. It is easy to let pleasure and love come before work today. Tonight: You receive very tempting invitations.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Conservative attitudes grow strong today. You feel comfortable if you have the sanction of traditions or the permission of authority figures. Put business before pleasure, and you will find peaceful contentment. Relationships among relatives improve. Tonight: Thinking about real estate transactions.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Today brings emails and calls from old friends or neighbors. You are brought up to date on juicy gossip as well as career leads. Double-check information received, as there could be colorful exaggerations to sift through. Tonight: You inspire a child with confidence.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Today, appreciation of your possessions is heightened. You can add to a collection or find a treasure online. Browsing through antique shops is an appealing pastime. If you need a new garment or piece of jewelry, you can locate the perfect item now. Tonight: Celebrate.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Today brings excitement. You will be jolted out of a rut and reminded not to cling to the past. Stay flexible and alert. Your need for action can make you a little impatient with others. Transmute anger into positive remedies. Tonight: Defer to another.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Today begins on a soft, dreamy note. It is time to reflect, regroup and learn from the past. You gain insight into the reasons behind old disappointments. The situation with a loved one takes a turn for the better. Tonight: Catch up with family.