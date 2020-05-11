For Tuesday, May 12

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH It's a day to network online. Politics or work with a prestigious organization will be worthwhile. Friends inspire you to develop worthwhile goals. Avoid challenging others; an aggressive tactic on your part right now could backfire. Tonight: Check in on an elderly colleague.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH You will be extremely busy with the daily job grind. Do not let volatile circumstances make you ill. It is likely you will only be around such energies, not in the middle of them, and most likely not the cause of them. Tonight: Relax.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Today brings a revelation in which the future flashes before you in some form or another. This causes you to rethink your values and life beliefs. You see that past sacrifices will definitely prove to be worth the effort in the future. Tonight: Time travel.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Mentally turning off life's problems is difficult but not impossible. Instead of worrying about things you cannot control and spending time imagining the worst, find time to relax with a good book or do some creative writing. Tonight: Get extra rest.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH The actions of others will energize you in a positive way, meaning that you should be able to find the cooperation necessary to ensure successful summer plans. Relate to others on a one-on-one basis for best results. Tonight: Intimate date night.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HH Do not let those famous Virgo nerves get the best of you. Impatience is rife, but count to 10 before you bite off all of your fingernails. All, including computer software, should soon be running smoothly and efficiently again. Tonight: Organize your desk.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Actions now will lead to something big later. Do not let doubts discourage you. Children may drive you a little crazy, but the shouting matches soon subside. Your energy is high after mid-day. Tonight: Check in on an elderly relative who just wants to talk.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Today creates a climate of ease and acceptance. Love trends are wonderful. There could be an age difference with someone to whom you develop an attachment. Spend time in the healing rays of the sun. Tonight: Listen to a friend's qualms about a personal matter.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HH It is difficult keeping things harmonious amongst your friends today. But a solution is right around the corner. A neighbor might save the day. Do not be surprised if you suddenly feel drained of energy. Tonight: Allow your hardworking self some time off to dream.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HH If you have been ensnared in a cycle of spending, you may be forced to cut back now. It is possible that a potential money-making opportunity has been temporarily put on hold. Do not despair. Patience is the keyword for today. Tonight: Early night's sleep.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Today, you will become more motivated and assertive. Due to your original ideas, controversy will tend to surround you. Focus on constructive outlets for your energy. Water sports and dance can be therapeutic. Tonight: A child or loved one has strong feelings to share.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Your thoughts turn toward security issues. Fulfilling your responsibilities leads to true happiness today. Focus on gaining a deeper understanding of yourself, including your limitations. With your tendency to daydream, you could misinterpret important details. Tonight: In your own private Idaho.