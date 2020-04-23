Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will broadcast the Rev. Elizabeth Bell's service on the radio at 10 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot. Attendees must remain in their cars with the windows up.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have a parking lot service at 9 a.m. Sunday, heard on the radio with windows rolled up. The message will be “Unveiling the Hidden Plans of God.”

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., is closed at this time. Services are available online on the church’s Facebook and website.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, is streaming Mass live to Facebook each morning, then uploaded to the YouTube channel. Saturday and Sunday Masses also are streamed live and then uploaded.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., has suspended physical services. The church is posting services on its website. This week’s message is “There Are No Graduation Ceremonies in the Faith.”

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. Brooke Anthony’s message, “Not Seeing is Believing,” Sunday, with scripture text Luke 24:13-35. The worship is online at 8:45 a.m. and then archived to the web page.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander speak live on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. His sermon will be “Chosen people,” and the scripture text is 1 Peter 2:9-12.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., has its Sunday devotionals available on the church's website.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., is posting sermons on the church’s Facebook and website.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will have its sermons mailed and emailed, and posted on the church website.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will not have a service Sunday. The Rev. Lane Van is posting her sermons on her blog.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on “Strengthening the Inner Man,” referencing Ephesians 3:18-20 and 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 in the 10 a.m. service Sunday, which will be held online with Zoom and recorded on the website.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, is posting Masses on the church's website.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, which meets each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, has canceled classes and meetings for the foreseeable future.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., has links on its Facebook page to the 10 a.m. Sunday worship services on Zoom. The ladies midweek Bible study is 3 p.m. Thursdays on Zoom.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers’ sermon, “Seeing Jesus,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday via Zoom.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, has temporarily canceled all activities. The church is posting links to the recorded Masses on its website and Facebook page.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., has canceled worship for April 26, and all meetings until further notice due to the coronavirus.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will remain closed until April 30, at which time another decision will be made.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will have the Rev. Jan Garza’s messages available on Facebook. Her message for Sunday is “Walking the Road with Jesus,” and the readings will include Luke 24:13-35.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will not be having services until tentatively May 10.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St., services remain suspended through April and May. For updates, check the church on Facebook. Members are encouraged to check YouTube for UU services from other congregations.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will broadcast the Rev. Elizabeth Bell's service on the radio at 10 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot at Asbury UMC. Attendees must remain in their cars with the windows up.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., has placed the Sunday worship services on hiatus. Check Facebook for updates.