For Thursday, April 23

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Those who seek your financial assistance can be offered help and encouragement in other ways. Your natural intuition will be heightened. Your sixth sense is developing. Observe how you feel when a hunch turns out to be correct. Tonight: Email your accountant.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH A business partner has expectations. Adapt and keep the peace. It is not the time to be a perfectionist. Questions of fairness and legality might have to be addressed. New ideas are suggested, and business combines gracefully with pleasure. Tonight: Do what you most enjoy.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HH A close companion repeats old patterns. Detach if you feel a relationship is draining you. Reclaiming your independence means salvation. Others are involved in their own needs for the time being. A child needs particular care. Tonight: Take the night off.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Today is intellectually stimulating. You find you are more expressive and involved. You receive an invitation to join a high-powered group or organization. Grab it. You have been absent for a while, but community needs you back. Tonight: Catch up with old colleagues.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Today brings you greater visibility. One of your achievements is praised lavishly. Communication skills are an asset to your professional situation. Friends offer valuable new ideas during the course of casual conversation. Tonight: Draw up a list of your goals.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH As travel is desired, so are journeys of the mind and spirit. If you have always yearned to write, now is the time to jot down those jokes, stories and poems. Expect an increase in energy. Tonight: Poring over travel brochures.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HH Conversation will be focused on generating income. Promising opportunities for rewarding employment for a loved one are discussed. Release stress and anger; it can impact your health and compromise your immune system. Tonight: Take some time alone. Sort out your priorities.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You often begin and end a relationship suddenly. A reunion with a longtime friend is now likely. Enjoy chance meetings with those from your past. You might consider the pursuit of a dream once abandoned. Tonight: Intimate dinner with someone you once knew.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your home becomes a peaceful haven for problem solving. An adjustment in your domestic routine is due. It's best to have a family meeting and allow everyone to say what they are truly thinking. Tonight: Be friendly and tolerant of the foibles of a loved one.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Cultivate and socialize; purchase new fashions. Revel in the goodness you are attracting. A positive and nurturing relationship bonds. Patiently direct valuable energy into constructive ends. Tonight: Much can be accomplished.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH This is a wonderful time to facilitate better communication between relatives and extended family members. There has been a distance. Home improvements and real estate transactions will be a focus. Today brings specifics to light. Tonight: An early night with family.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH A sibling or neighbor is changing. Do not be in denial when obvious signs are being sent. Transportation needs are being considered and information exchange is very important. Be alert and stay informed, and all will be well. Tonight: Chat with old pals.