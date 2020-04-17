For Monday, April 20

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH The highest form of control is knowing when to let go. Dynamic you has been going and going. determined to survive this crisis. Today, you stop. You let it go. You woo distant parts of yourself back. Success. Tonight: A quiet night by yourself.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Be alert to changes in your field. Very keen competition is present. (Everyone's out of a job.) You deal with an important group today. Be diplomatic in discussions. An uncharitable comment made would come back to haunt you. Tonight: Collapse.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Today's a perfect day to start writing a book, assembling artistic creations or selecting educational goals. Bright and sunny. Make sure you check on your mother or an elderly relative. Others are not having such an easy time of it. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Some days you don't know what day it is. This is a common problem with exceptionally intelligent people during this time. You are one, and so you must do something brilliant and creative today. Tonight: Get out of your rut. Play a board game.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Generally vivacious and dramatic, your feathers are a little droopy today. It's best to spend a rare day to yourself. Pluto likes you to go through old closets and desks, and shed. Transform. Soon you will be ready for your season again. Tonight: Go over shared belongings.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Your sense of style and your people skills are excellent today. Network. Nurture a promising new relationship. Reassure a partner or children, including fur babies. They need to hear your voice. You have not been speaking as much. Tonight: Date night.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You make certain decisions about your living arrangements and household today. That in itself is an accomplishment. You like your house clean. For now, you must treasure the bird in hand over the one in the bush. Tonight: Dinner with your loved one.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Social prospects are especially bright today. Adorn yourself. Play with the children and assemble an especially wonderful costume. You will have fun, and lord knows it has been a while. A pet or animal can heal you. Tonight: Virtual party.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Today is an excellent time to redecorate, plan home improvements and foster a deeper sense of unity with relatives. Everyone has been so cut off due to social distancing. Genealogical study uncovers interesting surprises. Tonight: A quiet night in. The usual.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Your mind is bright and your insight is in peak form. Today favors a fresh start. Sow and nurture all that you wish to grow. Enthusiasm and a competitive mood prevail. Friends and siblings offer help. Accept. You have always wanted to learn to delegate. Tonight: Be with friends.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH For many years there has been unrest and uncertainty regarding finances. You might have literally gone from rags to riches and back again. Today, you experience a breakthrough. Your genius mind sees in a flash what the problem is. Tonight: Be proud of yourself.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Visionary you must start to finalize your business and personal decisions. You have been putting everything off because of this strange sci-fi movie we're all in. But today you receive a bolt of energy. And that's all you need. Tonight: Flaunt yourself.