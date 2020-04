ROONEY, Kelly Jon, son of Gabrielle and Jon Rooney of Keokuk, was born March 31 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Kelly and Jody Penrod of Fort Madison, Jon and Jocelyn Rooney of Donnellson and Vickie Hoenes of Palmetto, Florida. Great-grandparents are Joe and Julia Krumholz of Metamora, Illinois, Leroy Penrod of Fort Madison, and the late Janet and Larry Rooney, the late Linda Humphrey and the late Gary Humphrey, all of New Boston. He joins a sister, Leah Rooney.