Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will broadcast the Rev. Elizabeth Bell's service on the radio at 10 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot. Attendees must remain in their cars with the windows up.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., has the church closed but will have palms available for attendees to pick up at 9 a.m. Sunday as they drive into the parking lot, with music by Cory Byrne. Holy Week services will be online. The church will be open for individual prayer at 7 p.m. on Good Friday.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., is closed at this time. Services are available online on the church’s Facebook and website.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., has canceled all church activities until further notice.

Danville Community Churches has canceled its planned Palm Sunday Service.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, is temporarily suspending the public celebration of the Mass. Masses are streamed every day on the parish’s Facebook page.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, is closed and has its Sunday and Wednesday services available on the church’s Facebook page. Sermons are posted on the website.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., has suspended physical services. The church is posting services on its website. This week’s sermon is “A Triumphal Entry Through Defeat.”

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., is streaming services live online at 8:45 a.m. Sundays and then archived to the church's website. The Rev. David Yonker's message this week is "Into the City," and the scripture is Philippians 2:5-11.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 South Roosevelt Ave., is posting the Rev. Jeff Alexander's sermons live on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. This week's sermon is "Crucifixion - Soldiers." Scripture text is Mark 15:16-30.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., has its Sunday devotionals available on the church's website. This week, the Rev. Jim Francisco will give the message, "Giving God Glory," and his scripture is John 12.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will have the Rev. Deb Kinney’s Palm Sunday sermon on Matthew 21:1-11 on the church’s Facebook and website. There also will be videos for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will not have a service Sunday. Sermons will be emailed or mailed to members and friends. For the first time in 38 years, the Palm Sunday Donkey Walk will not take place.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will not have a service Sunday. The Rev. Lane Van is posting her sermons on her blog.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., is not having physical services or activities. Services can be seen on the church's website and on the Facebook page.

Grace Bible Church, Dallas City, Illinois, will have an Easter Sunday drive-in service at 10:40 a.m.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, is posting Masses on the church's website. Holy Week and Easter Masses will be posted there. The parish is planning a prayer garden on the east side of SS. Mary and Joseph Church.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, which meets each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, has canceled classes and meetings for the foreseeable future.

Montrose United Methodist Church, 106 Second St., has suspended Sunday morning worship until large groups are free to gather.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., has suspended all services until April 30. Links to the worship service, along with details of the ladies midweek Bible study are availabe on the church's Facebook page.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, has links to its Sunday services on the church's Facebook page.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, has temporarily canceled all activities. Recorded Masses are posted on the church's website and Facebook page.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., has postponed Palm Sunday and Holy Week services. Drive through communion with blessing and prayer by the Rev. Peggy Stott is 4 to 5 p.m. Holy Thursday in the church parking lot. Those who signed up for the Good Friday Prayer Vigil are asked to pray from their homes at their designated times.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will be closed until April 13. At that time, another decision will be made.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 401 Maple St., Donnellson, is canceling all activities until further notice.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will have the Palm Sunday service posted on the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. Jan Garza also will email copies of her sermon upon request.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., reports that the church will tentatively start services on April 19.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St., services remain suspended. For updates, check the church on Facebook. Members are encouraged to check YouTube for UU services from other congregations.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will broadcast the Rev. Elizabeth Bell's service on the radio at 10 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot at Asbury UMC. Attendees must remain in their cars with the windows up.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., has sermons posted on the church's Facebook page.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., has placed the Sunday worship services on hiatus, effective immediately. Check Facebook for updates.