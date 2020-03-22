“It was terrible out there (Camp Dodge in Des Moines.) They didn’t send us overseas because the flu was so terrible. They were dying out there two or three hundred a day. They were hauling them in dray wagons down to the embalming station. They didn’t have anything to put them in.”

“They just wrapped them in Army blankets and stacked them in wagons, hauling them down to the mortuary where they put the bodies in rough boxes. They stacked the boxes outdoors. Oh, there was a row three wide, and about fifteen or sixteen long, and about eight or ten high.”

Years after the event, Des Moines resident Claude Davis recorded his memories of those horrific days he experienced in the autumn of 1918, when the deadly Spanish flu was on the land. Before this mysterious plague was to run its course, it would claim up to 75 million lives worldwide, with 675,000 dying in the U.S.

The U.S. death toll would prove to be 12 times higher than the nation’s casualties from World War I combat that was raging at the time.

In Iowa, 93,000 would be infected and 6,000 would die. Nowhere was the disease more catastrophic than where young adults gathered. Those aged 20 to 40 were especially susceptible to dying, and the state universities saw students “die just like flies.

“They’d bring them in the afternoon and they would be gone by morning,” read one report.

Camp Dodge, on Des Moines’ northern edge, was especially hard hit with 702 dying, primarily within a two-week late October span. Here Army draftees were awaiting training or transport to the European battlefields and here Claude Davis recorded what seemed to be an apocalyptic wave of death from the disease.

Spanish flu hit hard and quickly, with the first case being recorded in Kansas in January. It peaked the following autumn and would largely and mysteriously disappear the following summer.

It was called Spanish flu because that nation was the first to officially report its devastating effects. Spain was a neutral in World War I, but combatant nations were reluctant to release news of the disease as it might damage morale.

But that attempt of national Draconian censorship could not succeed in light of the local news sweeping virtually every community in the nation.

From Mount Pleasant came word that young Chester Burrows – newly graduated from high school and awaiting the draft – had perished of pneumonia at the family home after a week of illness. Across town, his uncle had died of the flu just a week earlier.

A day later, 12-year-old Dorothy Ferrel was to perish at the family farm north of Mount Pleasant. And the drum beat continued.

Mrs. W.E. McHinney of Morning Sun was tending her ill son, who had just returned from Canada, when she sickened and died. The son she battled to save and another son still in Canada also would perish.

Ruth Kreger worked for an insurance company in Washington, D.C., and she returned home to die at her parent’s home at 1012 Hedge St. during that last week in October.

The mortality rate of those infected was to reach 5 percent. But there was no explanation to how the disease arrived, and a variety of ill-conceived cures was offered up by the unscrupulous. An advertisement in The Hawk Eye promised relief from a patented medicine comprised of goose grease and turpentine.

Initially, civil authorities struggled to ignore the surging death rate. In Burlington, taverns, dance halls and schools remained open, even as the newspapers instituted a daily column entitled “Influenza Deaths.”

Finally, the town’s local board of health was forced into action, and the community was quarantined, with churches, schools and places of “entertainment” shuttered.

Complicating the effort to limit human interactions was the end of World War I on Nov. 11. Nationally, the peace brought thousands of celebrators onto the streets and Burlington proved to be no exception. Within a week of the celebrations, the admissions to local hospitals spiked.

Just where the Spanish flu sprang from has remained a medical mystery, as has its mysterious cessation in the summer of 1919. People just stopped being sick, and the memory of Spanish flu was consigned to the history books, only to be revived as yet another contagion sweeps the world.