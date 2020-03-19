For Friday, March 20

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Today friends and professional colleagues can't get enough of you. This makes you impatient for the workday to be over. You will have something to celebrate, and you can do it in grand style. Tonight: Stay out as late as possible.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Despite work responsibilities, you feel like being a homebody today. You can easily accomplish your work from home. Beam in more of what you want. Don't hold back. Discussions go better via email, and you end up winning. Tonight: A nicely cooked dinner.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You are day-dreaming today how to make the world a better place. Instigate brainstorming sessions with willing colleagues. A professional organization invites you to be a speaker for a future event. Friends want you to go out after work. Tonight: Fun times.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH A professional partnership is proposed at work that makes you think twice. It would involve mutual monies, so ask advice from a trusted mentor. You're normally cautious with finances, but consider taking the plunge. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HH Despite a prior commitment with a partner, a part of you dreams of getting away from it all today. You reach a happy compromise after honestly sharing your feelings. Still, you are restless. Allow yourself to satisfy your wanderlust. Tonight: Make no plans.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH A financial matter needs settling and can be done by adding it to your to-do list. You accomplish a lot today simply by checking off each errand. The urge to rework your wardrobe for spring must be satisfied. Tonight: Buy new clothes.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HH Your thoughts turn to relationships when you should be working. You are asked to sign on the dotted line for something that you feel hesitant about. Take the time to discuss this with loved ones, and don't be afraid to ask for direction. Tonight: Take a breather.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH A health matter which may be genetic to your family is foremost in your mind today. You must consult the specialist you have been waiting to see. When you do, you will sigh a breath of relief. Family will want to celebrate with you. Tonight: Spend quality time.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH News comes in via a light flirtation at work and surprises you. You may wish to publish online, thereby helping many people. A child is especially needy of your time. You discover a secret hurt and resolve it. Tonight: Plan a special outing with your loved ones.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH A home concern calls for more money to be poured into it. Research options and get estimates. Despite family weighing in, you are the best judge of what to do in this matter. Trust yourself and your sharp instincts. Tonight: Spend a cozy time indoors and eat well.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH You are in for a surprise as your day begins. A neighbor brings you unexpected news about the neighborhood. You must decide which side you are on. Your opinion is greatly valued. Work goes swiftly, and you are able to leave early. Tonight: Only casual chit chat.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Your profitable idea leads you out of what you feel might be a slight depression. Your mood brightens considerably as the day gets underway. A financial matter has to be dealt with. You resolve it after a relatively light-hearted talk. Tonight: To sleep early.