If you ever wanted several types of herb gardens, space might be holding you back. But even in a limited garden area there are ways to create themed herb gardens such as for culinary use, herbs for teas or a pampering garden to create recipes with herbs to relax.



Herbs are the easiest plants to grow. They are nearly pest- and disease-resistant, and many of them are Mediterranean, so they like at least six to eight hours of sunshine a day. Requiring little watering makes them low maintenance.



A Cook’s Garden

This garden should be in a sunny and handy location for the cook. Locating the culinary garden nearby means you will be more inclined to use the herbs. If space is limited, try a window box, a hanging basket or a large container to hold herbs. Chives, sweet basil, rosemary, Italian parsley, marjoram, winter and summer savory, thyme and dill make a wonderful culinary garden. Think about the dishes you like to prepare, and that will guide your selection of herbs for your garden.



A Tea Garden

If you like to drink tea, you might want to plant a tea garden and create your own brews. Mints such as orange, pineapple, spearmint, peppermint, chocolate and apple make soothing teas. Try flavoring lemonade and iced tea with different mints.



Pineapple sage is a mint bearing scarlet flowers. Monarda, known as bee balm or bergamot, is a tea plant in the mint family with a pleasing orange flavor. Butterflies and hummingbirds are attracted to this herb’s pink, red and deep purple flowers, which will beckon visitors to your tea garden.



Mints are invasive, so consider containing them in pots grouped together. With container planting, a large garden plot is not necessary. Experiment to find your favorite herbs for tea.



How to brew herbal tea: Boil water and add about ¼ cup of fresh herbs for each cup of water and let the brew steep about five minutes. Use a strainer to remove leaves, or use a tea ball to hold fresh herbs. My favorites: lemon thyme and honey to sweeten; Monarda, mildly citrus-flavored; lavender buds and chamomile, ideal for relaxing.



A Pampering Garden

Grow herbs fresh from your garden to indulge yourself with recipes you create. It will be like a spa treatment at home. Calendula, lavender, lemon balm, lemon verbena, rosemary and scented geraniums are herbs with pleasing fragrances and are lovely additions to create lotions, splashes and scrubs. Some recipes:



HERBAL FACE SCRUB

• 1 tablespoon dried rose petals, free from pesticides or spraying

• 1 tablespoon dried lavender buds

• 1 tablespoon dried calendula buds

• 1 cup cornmeal



Grind dried herbs together until powdered. Add cornmeal and mix with enough water or yogurt to form a paste. Gently massage over face and neck; avoid eye area. Rinse off and pat dry.



Recipe from “The Herb Lover’s Spa Book” by Sue Goetz



ROSE PETAL FLORAL SPLASH

• 1 cup fragrant red rose petals that have not been sprayed

• 32 ounces distilled water

• ½ cup vodka or pure alcohol (do not use rubbing alcohol as it leaves an unpleasant scent)

• 15 drops rose essential oil



Add the distilled water to a large clean bottle. Then add the vodka or pure alcohol. Gently add the rose petals, and stir so they become wet.



Add the essential oil to the mixture. Strain, and decant into clear glass bottles. I have found rose petals in the mixture darken after time, so I add fresh ones for a lovely presentation.



Keep the mixture in bottles away from the light in a cool, dark cupboard for a week to 10 days. I love using this in warm weather and keep it in the refrigerator as a refreshing face and body splash.



Recipe from Carole McCray