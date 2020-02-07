Not all abdominal work happens lying on your back. This is especially true for those who have any kind of restrictions making it difficult to get up and down. And not all abdominal work is just for vanity. It is to strengthen your core, and help take the load off your back. A good looking midsection is just a bonus.



Our move today is a squatted side bend. All you need for this exercise is a clear space to widen your stance. This exercise focuses on your whole midsection, even with a major focus on each side of your core. This exercise also tones your lower body because of holding a squatting position for the duration of the movement.



Begin this exercise by placing your feet in a wide stance, preparing your body for a squat motion. Placing both hands behind your ears, with your elbows pressing outward, engage your midsection by rolling your hips forward, and slightly tucking in your rear end.



Now, proceed to lower your body by bending in the knees to a fairly good squat position. Once you find that sweet spot, you are ready to move.



Start bending in the upper body guiding your right shoulder down toward the floor. Create a deep squeeze in your torso on the right side. Once you reach your fullest contraction, release, bringing it back to the starting position, then proceeding to your left side.



Continue bending from side to side, for at least 10 times on each side keeping a strong focus on your midsection, and being careful to not release your contraction.



Taking a couple of small breaks in between each set, repeat for at least three times.



This exercise is great for everyone, especially those who have a harder time getting onto the floor for more traditional abdominal work.



Add this exercise into any core work out, and your whole body will thank you for it!



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.