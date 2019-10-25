These recipes come to us courtesy of the “Union Oyster House Cookbook.” Union Oyster House in Boston is the oldest restaurant in the United States. It has been in continuous operation since opening in 1826.



This recipe for Oyster Stew hasn’t changed much since the restaurant first opened. It’s been a popular holiday dish since the 1800s. This is one of those classics that takes a few simple ingredients that, when combined, result in a memorable meal.



Oyster Stew

1 pint half-and-half, milk or heavy cream (or a combination)

2 tablespoons butter

16 raw oysters, freshly shucked, with their juices

Paprika or finely chopped parsley

Salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce to taste



Scald the half-and-half, milk or cream by heating it until a thin skin forms on top.



In a saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the oysters and their juices to the pan and sauté until plumped.



Combine the cream and butter, and oyster mixture, in a crock or soup bowl



Season to taste with salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Sprinkle with paprika or parsley and serve hot.



New England Clam Chowder

The word chowder is thought to come from the French word chaudiere or cauldron, which was the pot Gallic fishermen used to cook their seafood soups and stews.



1/4 cup diced salt pork

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups peeled and diced potatoes

2 cups canned clam juice

2 cups minced fresh or frozen clams (not canned)

1 cup half-and-half

Salt, pepper, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce, to taste



In a large pot over medium-low heat, render the salt pork until it is crispy, about 5 minutes.



Add the butter and melt. Add onion and celery and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour to form a paste and cook, constantly stirring for 2 to 3 minutes.



Add the thyme, potatoes and clam juice and bring to a boil, stirring almost constantly. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, until potatoes are tender.



Add clams and bring quickly to a boil, stirring almost constantly. Add the half-and-half and bring quickly to a boil. Season with salt, pepper, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Serve immediately.



Fish Chowder

1/4 cup diced salt pork

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups peeled and diced potatoes

2 cups fish or seafood stock

1 1/2 pounds cod, cut into chunks

1 cup half-and-half

Salt, pepper, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce to taste



In a large pot over medium-low heat, render the salt pork until it is crispy, about 5 minutes.



Add the butter to the pan. When melted, add onion and celery, and cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour to form a paste and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes.



Add the thyme, potatoes and fish stock, and bring to a boil, stirring almost constantly. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, until potatoes are tender.



Add the cod and bring quickly to a boil, stirring almost constantly.



Add the half-and-half and bring quickly to a boil. Season with salt, pepper, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Serve immediately.



