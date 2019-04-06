Lunch menus
Monday, April 8: Sweet and sour chicken, long grain rice, broccoli cuts, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday, April 9: Goulash, peas, garden lettuce salad with tomato, applesauce.
Wednesday, April 10: Barbecue pork on bun, diced potatoes, sliced carrots, garden lettuce salad, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, April 11: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, california blend, pear fruit cup, raisins.
Friday, April 12: Key West roast cod (alternate: grilled chicken breast), whipped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie.