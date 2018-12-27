Imagine that it is five 0’clock in the morning and there is almost a foot of snow on the ground and you have to run a 100 mile race. Small twist. Christi Durr Smallfoot didn’t have too. She chose too.

Smallfoot found herself at the Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Iowa, where she would run 100 miles in memory of fallen soldiers.



In 2016, Smallfoot finished a 50 mile endurance race, and in 2017, she shifted her focus to the 100 mile. “In January 2017, was when I checked in that I’m going to do it,” Smallfoot said.



Christi trains at Minner-Gray Performance and fitness located in Nebraska City.

Smallfoot said that her and Kevin Gray, who is a personal trainer and strength coach, worked together to get ready for this run.



On Dec. 9 and 10, a blizzard passed through the Midwest. In some areas along the 100 mile trail, there were five to nine inches of snow.



A total of 55 people signed up for the hundred mile race. Thirteen finished. Christi came away with a 10th place finish and a time of 33:02:48.



The course had eight laps that were 12 and a half miles long. Friends and family showed massive support for Christi, that helped add motivation.

But a majority of her motivation came from her brother, Zeb Durr, who served in the United States Army, and eight of his fellow comrades who lost their lives while serving their country. Christi dedicated each lap to the men that died as heroes.



Each lap that Smallfoot ran, she kept a photo of the fallen in her pocket. “There were times during the run, I would pull their picture out and say we got this,” Smallfoot said. “What I was doing, was nothing compared to their sacrifice.”



Smallfoot would run 12 miles, go into a cabin, where her friends, Rayna Lane and Katie Massimini, would be there to help her change her socks and shoes. “I could not have done it without them,” Smallfoot said.



Entering an endurance race, like the one Christi was in, is no easy task and, at times doubt would creep in, but there was always something that kept her moving. “I will be honest that there were times I just wanted to quit,” Christi said. “But, there was always something that kept me going.”



Christi said the fifth and sixth lap were the hardest because it was night time and the temperatures dropped. At times she would trip and fall, but lifted herself back up.

During her last lap, Kevin Gray showed up and did the last 12 mile loop with Smallfoot. “He ran ahead of me, so I just chased him,” Smallfoot said. “It was great to have that moment because we had worked so hard all year long.”



In the summer of 2018, Smallfoot participated in the Run for the Fallen that started in Sabetha, Kan., and ended in Nebraska City.



“I have a deep respect for the military, and military families,” Smallfoot said. “I just feel fortunate that I’m here and I’m able to do stuff like this.”



The Soldiers that Christi Durr Smallfoot dedicated each lap to:

Lap 1-Army Sgt. Christopher P. Messer who died Dec. 27, 2006, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Lap 2- Army Spc. Byron J. Fouty, who died July 2008, during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Lap 3- Army Pfc. Christopher E. Murphy, who died May 12, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Lap 4- Army Sgt. 1st Class James D. Connell Jr. who died May 12, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Lap-5 Army Pfc. Daniel W. Courneya, who died May 12, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Lap 6- Army Sgt. Anthony J. Schober, who died May 12, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Lap 7- Army Cpl. Joesph J. Anzack Jr. who died May 23, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Lap 8- Army Staff Sgt, Alex R. Jimenez, who died July 8, 2008.