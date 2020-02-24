This week’s artifact is associated with Burlington legend Shorty Gamble.

The exact age is not listed, but we do know it was part of Shorty’s estate. The body is made of galvanized metal, and it has a metal top that is attached with a chain. The inside of the cap is wood, lined with fabric. It resembles an oil can, though the description of the artifact proclaims our artifact to be a dynamite. Inside there is still some dry, dusty residue resembling carbonized sawdust. We believe it was homemade, very likely by Shorty himself.

Before Sept. 11, 2001, you could purchase loose dynamite to use in various projects around the house and/or farm. And Shorty Gamble was a purveyor of all things explosive, including guns, bullets, gunpowder, stick dynamite and loose dynamite among others. Now, of course, it is much more difficult to obtain, due to stringent laws covering such things. But, up until the 1980s, dynamite was much easier to acquire.

What does loose dynamite look like, you ask? Something like Ivory soap shavings. It is composed of nitroglycerine, and other active and inert ingredients.

In its inert form, dynamite could be carted around in a tin can, a cardboard box, or a container very much like ours. You would simply purchase the required amount, then take it home and store it until you needed it. And believe it or not, loose dynamite was relatively stable; it needs a source of ignition to set it off.

Say you wanted to expand your basement farther into the bedrock beneath your home. You would pack the dynamite into whatever area one wanted to alter (it was a bit like putty), add a fuse, ignite it, and wait. The trick was not to use too much (you didn’t want to blast the house on top of the basement or yourself to Kingdom Come), or to let the dynamite get too old, because once the nitroglycerine started to separate, it was extremely volatile and apt to explode with little provocation. You also wanted to be sure you had a long enough fuse, preferably before lighting it.

Our dynamite can is not currently on display, but we do have several new and updated displays here at the Heritage Center Museum!

