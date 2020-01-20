Spend any time with your nose buried in the daily newspapers of the 19th Century and you come away with the impression violence could slap you alongside the head regardless of where you were.

Take, for example, sleepy Mount Pleasant — where churches proliferated and bars were viewed as a public embarrassment. The Methodists were in full sway and the rowdies had been banished to nearby Burlington. But somehow violence snuck into town and made its presence known one evening in the crowded waiting room of the train station.

It all began when the Mount Pleasant marshal attempted to a make routine arrest of a group of counterfeiters — perpetrators of white collar crime and common “as ticks on a dog.” It was not an unusual matter as passers of bogus bills normally meekly bowed to their fate and surrendered to the law.

Phony coins and counterfeit bank notes seemed to arrive in southeast Iowa shortly after the first settlers crossed the river. “Red dogs” and “stump tails” plagued the local business communities and, in 1852, the Burlington Telegraph reported the town was “beginning to experience the fate of the cities — the presence of thieves and counterfeiters.”

Counterfeiters specialized in notes drawn on banks far away from where the notes were passed to unsuspecting merchants. Two-dollar notes on the Bank of Belvidere, Illinois, and five-dollar bills on the Northwest Bank of Virginia were just two examples of the funny money that found its way to Iowa.

Businesses met the threat of bogus bills by refusing to accept notes on banks unknown to them and subscribing to magazines that listed bad money that told how to spot these illegal dollars. “Heath’s Greatly Improved Enlarged, Infallible Government Counterfeit” was one such publication.

It was such a publication that alerted the merchants in Rome, Iowa, that bad money was afloat, and they wired Marshal Hetherington the suspected counterfeiters were to arrive in his town on the 10 p.m. train. The message said two men had boarded the train at an unscheduled stop and their conduct was suspicious.

The marshal agreed the men should be checked out, so he enlisted his deputy, W.L. Smith, to accompany him to the train. The officers greeted the two strangers as they stepped from the train and invited them to accompany them into the station for questioning.

The suspects, the two law men and train conductor Crippen, of the B & M Railroad, calmly made their way into the station. But suddenly everything fell apart.

There is confusion as to what happened next, but apparently, as they entered the building, one of the men reached out and grabbed a passenger leaving to board the train and pushed the passenger into the law officers. Then, in a sweeping motion, both men reached beneath their overcoats and brought out Colt revolvers.

Marshal Hetherington shouted a warning and attempted to reach out to the nearest of gunmen, but the man raised his gun and fired at point blank range, striking the marshal in the head.

In an instant, the train depot was in pandemonium. Passengers screamed and ran toward the two small doors, but the crush of the crowd trying to escape blocked all exits. Smith then drew his gun and got off a couple of shots before seeking cover behind the stationmaster’s desk.

Hetherington somehow had survived the head wound and was struggling to rise from the floor when his assailant brought down his gun barrel alongside the marshal’s neck. The officer fell to the floor unconscious. Smith fired again from behind the desk, and the two counterfeiters unleashed a volley of more than 12 shots in his direction.

Two of the crowd attempting to flee were cut down as the fire and shots filled the room. Windows were shattered and benches overturned in the crowd’s wild attempt to escape. Then the two shooters realized their weapons were emptied, so they turned and threw themselves through a shattered window.

They landed hard on the wooden train platform and, in an instant, they were up and running. Deputy Smith stood at the window and fired at the disappearing forms before collapsing onto the floor in a pool of blood.

Someone in the crowd ran to summon Sheriff Simmons and Constable Bevans, while others attempted to aid the four wounded men. Hetherington was shot on the left side of the head about two inches above the ear and later was found to have fractured skull. But the shot was a glancing wound and he would survive.

One passenger, a Mr. Bartlett, had a wound near the top of his head. But it, too, was a glancing wound. A second bystander took a shot in the calf of his leg while the deputy was shot in the left thigh. His life was saved by a pocket knife that took the impact of the shot and diverted it away from his abdomen.

Word of the battle swept the town and, in a matter of minutes, a heavily armed posse had formed on the town square. But word soon arrived that two horses had been stolen from a farm outside of town. Those horses later were discovered in Burlington, where it was assumed the shooters had found a friendlier environment.

The wounded men astonished everyone by eventually recovering, but the rumor in town was that the counterfeiters were from Burlington. And what else could you expect from the Burlington crowd?