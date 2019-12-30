It was an often fatal fact that riverboat travel in the 19th Century could be a chancy proposition. Fires, sinking, explosions and a “gawd-awful” selection of other happenstance could turn a boat ride into a disaster.

But this was a walk in the park when it came to the real risk of steamboating and that was simply owning one of these floating accidents. The purchase of a steamboat was an entrepreneurial toss of the dice that offered either great rewards or a quick trip into bankruptcy.

Before 1900, the average life of a Mississippi steamboat was no more than three years. But one successful year could pay off the cost of the boat, and three successful years could make an owner a comparatively rich man.

Key to the success, however, was simply keeping the investment afloat. To this end, riverboat owners, captains and engineers became adept at cobbling together a hull and power plant that would enable them to haul passengers and freight.

A good example of the life phases of a Mississippi riverboat can be found in the history of the side-wheeler Centennial that ran excursions between Burlington and Davenport in 1878.

The Centennial was a large boat at 295 feet in length and 42 in beam. It first came off the ways at Madison, Indiana, in 1867 and was named the Tom Jasper. Her owner was the Quincy-St. Paul Line, and she was assigned a run from St. Louis to Keokuk.

However, it soon became evident the Tom Jasper suffered from design flaws. Her owner had acquired seven small, used boilers from a wrecked boat workers attempted to harness to the Jasper’s 27-inch cylinder heads.

The idea did not work, and the under-powered Jasper soon gained an unwanted reputation as the slowest packet on the Upper River, as well as a money loser. It then was sold to St. Louis and St. Paul Packet Co. at a bargain basement price.

The new owners reconfigured the hull and put in a new power plant. They renamed the boat and sent her to Burlington to compete in the passenger trade. The side-wheeler proved popular in that highly competitive market and soon was returning a tidy profit to the new owners.

But success was short lived. On a cold winter evening in February 1887, the boat owners saw their investment decline precipitously when the Centennial sank to the bottom of the ice-choked river.

It was then the practice that all river traffic would stop with the onset of ice. Owners hauled their boats ashore or sought protected anchorages when the boat could wait out the inexorable movement of river ice.

There had been an unusual late winter thaw on the night of Feb. 17, and a strong wind began to move the ice, setting the entire river in motion.

Huge rafts of ice and snow broke loose and swirled downriver. The night watchman and the engineer on board the Centennial initially remained certain the five heavy lines and a chain tying the boat to the riverbank trees would hold. But shortly after midnight, the two men noted an unusual movement in the boat.

They rushed to the deck and were shocked to see all the lines had parted and the Centennial was on the move. The two jumped into the water, waded ashore and turned to watch as their boat headed downstream, locked in a mass of free-floating ice.

The unmanned boat floated for a half-mile until the ice lodged and movement ceased. The following afternoon, Captain E.H. Rand and five other men made a perilous trip to the Centennial and set about rescuing the boat.

The cold boilers were fired and steam was raised, but it was discovered the boat’s two paddlewheels were frozen into the ice. At great risk, the men suspended themselves over the side of the boat and frantically worked to beat the wheels free.

The power again was applied, and the Centennial pulled free of its prison. But suddenly there was a crash as the boat struck a large chunk of ice and sheared its rudder loose. The boat was now unsavable, and Rand ordered his crew to abandon ship.

But even this proved impossible. Heavy rain swept over the boat, driven by strong winds. The men could not see the shoreline and knew their frail rowboats would be lost in the gale.

The Burlington Gazette was to report “at about 11 o’clock at night the ice below moved and thus started the boat again. On and on down the river she drifted. The rain was so dark that one could not see his hand before his eyes and they knew not where they were going.”

The crew expected the boat to shatter at any moment and cast them into the dark, ice-filled water. But the Centennial’s hull held together until it was washed ashore the following morning below Pontoosuc and “the crew said they had enough steamboating for the time being.”

The crew got ashore, but it was to be the end of the Centennial. The ice punched a hole in its hull and it sank. The following spring, the steamboat St. Paul pumped the battered boat dry, but that was only to salvage the principal components.

The hull was towed to the Lower Mississippi, where it ended its days as a lowly barge hauling sugar. The owners wrote off their in vestment, but they were consoled with the knowledge there was always another riverboat on which they could gamble.