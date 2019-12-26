Andy Avery at Wake N Bake

Celebrate the season with musical entertainment by Andy Avery from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Wake N Bake Breakfast Company 713 Jefferson St. in Burlington.

For more information, visit wakenbakebreakfast.com or call (319) 754-0494.

Winter School's Out Camp Monday

Starr's Cave Nature Center will hold a winter camp for children from age 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the nature center at 11627 Starr's Cave Park Road.

The students will learn how to survive in winter weather, build a fire, track animals and more. A hot dog lunch will be provided.

Registration is required; call the Nature Center at (319) 753-5808.

For more information, visit dmcconservation.com.

Library to hold Harry Potter experience Monday

A special Harry Potter interactive movie experience will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

Participants can add a whole new dimension to the first Harry Potter movie by following the instructions in their movie kits, which include special objects that create an interactive experience. All aboard on Platform 9 3/4!

This drop-in activity is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For more information, visit burlington.lib.ia.us or call (319) 753-1647.