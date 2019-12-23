This week’s artifact dates to the late 19th Century and depicts a typical Victorian holiday scene.

The tradition of sending Christmas cards was started by Sir Henry Cole in 1843. Sir Cole was a senior Civil Servant in England, who helped set up what is now the Post Office. He wanted to make the service more accessible to ordinary people, so he came up with the idea of Christmas cards with his good friend, John Horsley. Horsley was an artist who designed a card with three panels. The outside two depicted a family caring for the poor, and when opened, the inside featured the family enjoying their Christmas feast.

The cards were originally sold for a shilling (25 cents), which was quite a bit of money back then. The original cards were advertised with the slogan: “Just published, a Christmas Congratulations Card; or picture emblematical of old English festivity to perpetuate kind reflections between dear friends”.

Unfortunately, the first cards were not that popular: only 1,000 were sold. It was several decades before the idea of sending holiday cards really caught on. The price dropped to a half penny (1/12th of a shilling) to send, combined with better, cheaper printing methods, made Christmas cards affordable for almost everyone.

A Louis Prang is credited with creating the first Christmas card originating in the United States in 1875. Rather than featuring a holiday image, it had a painting of a flower, and read “Merry Christmas”. It marked a more subtle approach to the first generation of American cards. The second generation featured images that could be any nature scene in fall or winter, rather than what we think of as more typical Christmas cards. That quickly changed, and the cards began to feature more typical holiday themes.

The modern Christmas card industry began in 1915, when brothers Joyce, Rollie and William Hall created a four- by six-inch card that folded in half. They were designed to be put into envelopes and mailed. The Hall brothers felt people didn’t have enough room to write everything they wanted to say, hence the larger card size. A decade after their first card was created, the Hall brothers changed the name of their business to Hallmark.

While our antique and vintage Christmas cards are not currently on display, more modern versions can be seen in the office areas of the Heritage Center Museum.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.