Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scripture John 17:20-26 at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The children’s program will be presented.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have Sunday’s message, “If It Hadn’t Been for Joseph … ” There will be two candlelight Christmas Eve services at 4 and 7 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will have Christmas music, a reading from Luke 2 and a preachment by the Rev. Simeon Counterman on “The Christmas Story” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. There will be no evening service Sunday.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., will hear Doug Howell speak on “The Promise of Love” referencing Isaiah 7:10-16 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, will begin Wisdom, God’s Vision for Life Jan. 6. Registration forms are at the entrance of the churches.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, will have the World Wide Kidz Christmas program, “Emoji Christmas,” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. There will be no Wednesday night service this week.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will have the Saturday evening worship at 5:30 p.m. at Faith and Sunday morning worship will be 10 a.m. at Faith, and the church will have its youth Christmas Pageant.

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. David Yonker’s sermon, “A Tangible Hope,” at the 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. The scripture is Matthew 1:18-25.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander speak on “Response - Angels Uncontainable,” at the 10:45 a.m. Christmas service Sunday.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., will hear the Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon, “His Name Is Father,” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday. The text will be from Luke 11:1-13.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Debra Kinney’s sermon, “Magnifying the Lord,” with scripture from Luke 1:39-56 at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, followed by coffee hour.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will have the Chancel Cantata perform “Have You Heard? A Celtic Christmas Celebration” by Joel Raney at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The scripture will be Matthew 1:18-25.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will hear the Rev. Lane Van’s message, “Season of Waiting, Part 3 - God Is with Us,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. The fourth Advent candle will be lit.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will be focusing on “The Aromas of Christmas,” in the 10 a.m. service Sunday. There will be special music and a variety of speakers.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will hear the Rev. Tamara Wirt give the sermon, “And You Shall Call Him Jesus,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. The reading is Matthew 1:18-25.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center meets from 6 to 7 p.m. each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Joe Gauthier leads guided meditation classes and teachings in the New Kadampa tradition.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Susanne Smith's sermon, “Matthew’s Really Good Christmas Story,” at the 8 a.m. service Sunday. The choir will present their Christmas cantata, “Seekers of the Light,” at the 10:30 a.m. service.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Craig Holmes' sermon, “The Miracle of the Magi,” in his series, “The Miracle of Christmas,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday. The scripture is Matthew 2:1-12. There will be no Sunday Bible classes this week or next week. They will resume Jan. 5.

Parkside First Baptist Church, 300 Potter Drive, will hear Bill Price share his message, “To God Who Does More Than We Can Possibly Ask or Imagine,” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Fellowship Cafe is 9:40 a.m.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear “The Sounds of the Season” presented by the children and youth at the 9 a.m. service Sunday followed by coffee fellowship.

Quaker Worship Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Burlington Art Center, 301 Jefferson St., with Quaker Prayer for Worship, “Be still and cool in thy own mind and spirit,” George Fox, 1658.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, will have donuts served by the Social Action Committee after the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses Sunday.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear Peggy Stott’s sermon, “Emmanuel! God with Us,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Her readings are Isaiah 7:10-16 and Matthew 1:18-25.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will hear lay speaker Karen Stotlar’s message, “God’s Gift,” with scripture Matthew 1:18-25 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Organist is Julie Kirk.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, “Mary Did You Know? She Knew!” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The scripture readings will include Luke 1:47-55.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Larry Dodds give the message, “Jesus, the Greatest Gift of All,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture is Galatians 4:4-7.

The Salvation Army, 216 Columbus Drive, will serve a free Christmas waffle breakfast at 10:15 a.m. Sunday followed by a Christmas Celebration service at 11:15 a.m. To arrange for a ride, call Lt. Dennis Jolly at (319) 753-2038 and leave a message.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 N. Sixth St., will have a Yule celebration with songs and stories of the season at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will hear the Rev. Elizabeth Bell’s sermon with scripture John 17:20-26 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will hear the Rev. Tamara Wirt give the sermon, “And You Shall Call Him Jesus,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The reading is Matthew 1:18-25.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Brice Hughes’ sermon, “Joseph’s Love,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday. There will be no coffee hour this week.