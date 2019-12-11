Today

Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., will host a free showing of “The Grinch” at 7:15 p.m.

Donnellson Public Library, 411 N. Main St., will host a talk by Cheryl Thomas, founder of Global Rights for Women, at 6:30 p.m.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will show a movie at 6 p.m.

Living Windows is 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Burlington and includes carolers, crafts, puppet shows, marshmallow roasting, ice sculpting, a festival of trees, free horse drawn trolley rides and more. Santa will be in his cottage in Nancy Neafie Park, Sixth and Jefferson streets.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Cheap Date Night at 6 p.m. Bring a sweater or sweatshirt and use library craft supplies to try and create the ugliest for a possible prize win.

Saturday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host a Holiday Sing-A-Long at 10 a.m. with hot cocoa and a craft. Bel Canto Chorale will sing at 2 p.m. Burlington’s High Water Mark program with Dale Alison is 10 a.m. at the library.

Danville Station Library, 102 N. Main St., will host Christmas cookie decorating at 10:30 a.m.

Nauvoo, Illinois, Public Library will show a Christmas movie at 2 p.m. at the former grade school gym.

Nauvoo, Illinois, Fire Protection District will have its annual soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire station. Cost is a freewill donation. All proceeds benefit the fire department.

New London Holiday Stroll is 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street. Free events will include carriage rides, petting zoo, Santa, s’mores station, caricature artist, magician at the library, face painters and balloon artists. The Ice Prince and Princess will be crowned at 7 p.m. at the Hair off Main and Events Center.

Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present its Hollydaze concert at 3 p.m. in the Chapel Auditorium at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant. Admission is free. Donations for the orchestra will be accepted.

Sunday

Auxiliary to the VFW 10102 will meet at 4 p.m. at the VFW, 215 Washington St.

Burlington Lend a Paw food pantry will host packaging of backpacks for hungry Des Moines County children at 2 p.m. at James Madison Education Center, 2132 Madison Ave. To volunteer, just show up or email lend-a-paw-pantry@bcsds.org.

Heritage Trust Tour of Homes is 5 to 8 p.m., featuring three historic Main Street homes and an event center. To learn more, visit the Christmas Home Tour event on Facebook.

Mount Pleasant High School Band and Choral Concert is 2 p.m. at the high school. Admission is free.

Players Workshop, 1431 Grove St., open auditions for "The Radiant" are 6 to 8 p.m. at the Workshop. Parts are available for two women and two-to-five men. No preparation is necessary. To learn more, call the director at (319) 750-0335 or visit www.playersworkshoptheater.com or the Players Workshop Facebook page.

SS. Peter and Paul School, Nauvoo, Illinois, annual Christmas Program is 2 p.m. in the gym.

Treble Clef Club will present the Musical Christmas Card concert at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St. Freewill offerings for music camp scholarships and youth music programs will be taken.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Lunch at the Top of Snake Alley, First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., serving ham balls or turkey tetrazzini, sides, dessert and drink for $7.

Burlington Supports Jazz Night with Fareed Haque and Flat Earth Society is 7:30 p.m. at The Washington, 306 Washington St.

Moose Lodge Bingo, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Burlington, starts with early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular games are 7 p.m. The kitchen will be open. Everyone is welcome.

Friday

Cotillion Dance with “Even Steven” is 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Eagles, 2727 Mount Pleasant St.

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will feature Karaoke by Rena starting at 8 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Holiday Bazaar at SunnyBrook Burlington, 5175 West Ave., is 3 to 6 p.m., with a variety of handmade items and products from many different vendors.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve a baked potato bar from 5 to 8 p.m. Bob Nolan will play from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cookie, Candy and Craft Sale along with a quilt drawing is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 508 N. Fourth St. Use the Columbia Street entrance.

Friends of HCHC Gift Shop will be open Saturdays in December from noon to 3 p.m. with 20 percent off clothing.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve a Chili Dump from 5 to 8 p.m. Silverstreak will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Political Therapy Forum is 10 a.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Mike Prablea will speak on his experience as an organizer for Joe Biden, and there will be open discussion on Trump’s impeachment. The public is invited.

Starlight Art Glass Studio, 2902 406th Road, West Burlington, Christmas Open House is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Additional artists on site will be Tim Schroll of Schroll Fine Art Photography; Linda Ross of Chestnut Hill Pottery; Barb Zumdome of Lamb Lane Farm; and Lori Whalen of LW Designs.

UAW Local 807 Holiday Party for retirees and current members is 6 p.m. to midnight at the Eagles Club, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., with hors d’oeuvres, dance and fun.

Sunday

Pre-Christmas Vendor Blender is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Center Museum, 501 N. Fourth St. Vendors will sell unique holiday gifts.