Howard and Velma Caston are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married Nov. 19, 1949, in Farmington.

They have four children, Pat (Dave) Eaton of Apple Valley, Ohio, Kathy (Don) Hart of Nashville, Tennessee, Larry (Janice) Caston of Burlington and Mark (Chris) Caston of Bonaparte. They also have 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 526 Cameron St., Burlington, Iowa 52601.