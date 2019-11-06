Today

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Speakeasy Escape Room from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7, 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9.

Friends of the Depot will have a meeting at 7 p.m. at RonDavoo Pizza, 605 S. 10th St.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Mental Health Matters at 6 p.m. in the Round Room.

Power of Prayer Stop the Violence event is 6:30 p.m. at the Port of Burlington, depending on the weather, with Cheryl Bowman hosting. Hot chocolate will be served.

Friday

Danville High School Fall Musical is 7 p.m. at the school, 419 S. Main St. Admission is $8 for adults, and $5 for students in grades K-12.

Saturday

Danville High School Fall Musical is 7 p.m. at the school, 419 S. Main St. Admission is $8 for adults, and $5 for students in grades K-12.

Danville Library, 102 N. Main St., will host Diabetic Health Mini-Clinic by diabetic experts at 10:30 a.m.

Des Moines County Historical Society will present its program, "Church and a Pot of Coffee,” at 10 a.m. at Oak Street Baptist Church, in conjunction with the 150th anniversary celebration of the church.

Kidsymphony is 2 p.m. at Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium, Mount Pleasant, and 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater in Burlington. Admission for children is free, and $5 for adults.

Open House and public tours of the new Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 800 S. Grand Ave., Mount Pleasant, are 12:30 to 5 p.m.

South Hill Neighborhood Association meeting is 9 a.m. at Grimes School cafeteria, Ninth and South streets. Matt Egger, Hy-Vee South store director, will answer questions regarding the renovations and changes going on at the store at 939 Angular St.

Sterling Lord Writers and Readers Festival is noon to 3 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

Trivia for West Point Fireworks is 6 p.m. at the American Legion in West Point. There will be a silent auction and freewill donation soup supper. Registration at the event is $60 per team of six. All proceeds benefit the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

Wayland Volunteer Fire and Rescue annual Pancake Supper is 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the fire station, 211 N. Washington St. All proceeds benefit the fire and rescue.

Sunday

Professional pet photos with Santa with all proceeds benefiting A Street Cat With No Desire are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Horse and Hound Country Store, 3620 Flint Ridge Drive. To learn more, visit the group on Facebook.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Moose Lodge Bingo, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Burlington, starts with early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular games are 7 p.m. The kitchen is open. Everyone is welcome.

Friday

Burlington in Bloom, 3214 Division St., Christmas Open House is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with 20 percent off Christmas items.

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., Feather Party raffling chances to win a ham, turkey or bacon is 5 to 8 p.m., serving spaghetti and meat sauce and chicken alfredo. The public is welcome.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve roast beef sandwiches and sides from 5 to 7 p.m. Bob Nolan will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Under the Sun, 739 Avenue G, Fort Madison, Christmas Open House will feature discounts plus food, fudge and wine sampling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Veterans Day Luncheon honoring those who served is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at IowaWorks, 1000 N. Roosevelt. All veterans are invited for lunch and fellowship.

Saturday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will host Karaoke by Rena at 8 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Lips to Go, 1000 N. Roosevelt Ave., is celebrating 15 years with $2 Chicken Lips all day. Call (319) 758-5477 to learn more.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., is hosting a Drag Queen Show for ages 18 and older at 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Food will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. The public is welcome.

Ned Francis will be playing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St. Admission is $5, with refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

New-to-You Christmas Sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., with Christmas and gift items, toys and baked goods. Proceeds benefit Take Away Hunger.

Political Therapy Forum is 10 a.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. The topic will be “Looking at impeachment. What is it? What does it lead to?” with facilitator Dale Alison. The public is welcome.

See more Hawk Eye Happenings on page B8