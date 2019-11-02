Today

Burlington Lend a Paw food pantry will host packaging of backpacks for hungry Des Moines County children at 2 p.m. at James Madison Education Center, 2132 Madison Ave. To volunteer, just show up or email lend-a-paw-pantry@bcsds.org.

DEC Hands final performance, with the theme “Grease” is 2 p.m. at Central Lee High School gym, Donnellson. Admission is $5. All proceeds will go to medical expenses for two high school students.

Halloween Fun Night is 2 to 6 p.m. in Old Settlers Park, Fourth Street and Avenue E, Fort Madison, rescheduled from Oct. 31. Note the time change.

Standing Bear Council will have its November membership meeting at 1 p.m. at the Hawkeye Restaurant, 105 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. Those wishing to order lunch are encouraged to arrive at noon.

Three Rivers Conservation Foundation Chicken Dinner is 4 to 7 p.m. at Charleston Board of Trade. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children. All proceeds go to conservation efforts in Lee County.

Monday

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., The Obituary, Yours or Someone Else’s, by Humanities Iowa speaker Mary Kay Shanley is 6:30 p.m. in the Round Room.

Tuesday

Des Moines County Genealogical Society meeting is 6 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. The program will be Paul French and the Pioneer Cemetery Association. The public is welcome.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Chats with Chappell at 6:30 p.m. Author and Keokuk native Jim Chappell will talk about his incredible collection of sports memorabilia.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will host Spanish Movie Night at 5:30 p.m.

Treble Clef Club meeting is 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., with pianist Cory Byrne performing from Bach, Chipan and Ginastera, and saxophonist Danial Pappas performing three original compositions. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Pumpkin Pumpkin hosted by Lee County 4-H and ISU Extension and Outreach is 2 to 3 p.m. at Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E.

West Point Public Library will host Early Out Bingo with snacks and prizes for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Speakeasy Escape Room from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7, 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9.

Friends of the Depot will have a meeting at 7 p.m. at RonDavoo Pizza, 605 S. 10th St.

Friday

Danville High School Fall Musical is 7 p.m. at the school, 419 S. Main St.

West Central Middle School in Stronghurst, Illinois, will host a Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday

Danville High School Fall Musical is 7 p.m. at the school, 419 S. Main St.

Danville Library will host Diabetic Health Mini-Clinic by diabetic experts at 10:30 a.m.

Kidsymphony is 2 p.m. at Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium, Mount Pleasant, and 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater in Burlington. Admission for children is free, and $5 for adults.

Open House and public tours of the new Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 800 S. Grand Ave., Mount Pleasant, are 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Sterling Lord Writers and Readers Festival is noon to 3 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Wever Odd Fellows Fall BBQ is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., serving smoked pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad and homemade ice cream for a freewill donation. Odd Fellows Lodge 552 is located in Wever just behind the post office.

Monday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will serve drummies and fries from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Friday

Burlington in Bloom, 3214 Division St., Christmas Open House is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with 20 percent off Christmas items.

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., Feather Party raffling chances to win a ham, turkey or bacon is 5 to 8 p.m., serving spaghetti and meat sauce and chicken alfredo. The public is welcome.

Veterans Day Luncheon honoring those who served is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at IowaWorks, 1000 N. Roosevelt. All veterans are invited for lunch and fellowship.

Saturday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will host Karaoke by Rena at 8 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

New-to-You Christmas Sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., with Christmas and gift items, toys and baked goods. Proceeds benefit Take Away Hunger.