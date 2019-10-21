ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might be overwhelmed by all that comes at you from left field. You will need to handle the demands, but on some level, you see the humor in this sudden hectic pace. A child or a new friend could delight you. Tonight: Remain responsive.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Stay centered and know what you need to do in order to stabilize an emotional or domestic issue. Recognize what has happened around a loved one or friend. Let your perspective and sense of humor kick in. Help the other party gain perspective too. Tonight: Happiest close to home.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Keep reaching out for a loved one you care a lot about. You might not be sure of yourself at this moment with an important interaction. Try to curb fast responses and listen more. Others appear emotional, which you can identify with. Tonight: Keep communication open.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Use caution with spending—count your change and make no money commitments. You could easily be distracted emotionally and unsure of what needs to happen. Try to remain centered on whatever you are doing. Tonight: Maintain some self-discipline.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH While others might flounder, you stay centered and are able to push your agenda and plans forward. You might notice emotions seem to have a heavy undercurrent, not only for you but also for others. Remain sensitive to feelings. Tonight: As you like.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Know when to step back and get centered. By playing a more passive role, you put yourself in a position of strength. Anger can quickly come out, but some of you could suppress that feeling. Keep an eye on your behavior. Do not allow self-discipline to go by the wayside. Tonight: Make it an early night.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Friends and people in general surround you and make your day more interesting. Do not get too upset if you need to juggle your plans in order to incorporate others and a surprising invitation. The end results will be OK. Tonight: Where the action is.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You could be overly tired and withdrawn. No matter what, you will be able to handle additional responsibilities and impress others on the way. You might note your temper is close to the surface. Tonight: Burning the midnight oil.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Keep reaching out for someone you care a lot about. You might not be sure of your objectives or your long-term desires when it comes to this person. Identify as much as you can with him or her. Tonight: Relax; watch a good movie.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted. Others might have strong reactions to what you share at times. Give them space to work through any issues that emerge. Tonight: Spend time with a special friend.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Defer to others and do not feel as if you must respond to every statement you hear. You might be on overload with others and their demands. You could be making more of what is happening than you need to. Tonight: Sort out options.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Your focus might be mainly on what you must do today. Associates or friends you sometimes visit with seem to be searching for you. You could be surprised by all that you hear. They want feedback from you. Be flattered. Tonight: Run errands on the way home.