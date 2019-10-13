ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Use the a.m. for any key, heartfelt matters. Your charisma and energy carry a message as well. You are capable. Come afternoon, financial matters are highlighted. Tonight: Know what you want and do not settle for less.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Handle a personal or secretive matter in the a.m. In the afternoon, you could be unusually dynamic, creative and/or explosive. If you are not connected with your feelings, others might start acting unpredictably. Tonight: Know that you can have it all.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You beam in what you want if you can get past a difficult associate who often does not follow through. Use your intellect to bypass this problem. Some of you might want to say little and observe. Tonight: Early bedtime.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You take charge early in the day as you know what you want and which way to head. By afternoon, take some time to network, chat in a must-have meeting and swap ideas. The unusual occurs midday or after. Tonight: Where your friends are.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Reach out for someone you care about whom you put on a pedestal. Do not underestimate the impact this person has on you. You might be surprised by someone and how reactive he or she can be. Tonight: A must appearance.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You might not be able to figure out what is ailing a partner. He or she appears stubborn and unwilling to discuss every aspect of an issue. Take the high road and do not push. Give this person the space to consider the pros and cons of the issue. Tonight: Be entertained.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Others dominate, and it is clear you cannot impact a key person in the manner you wish. Try not to get into a power struggle. One-on-one relating is highlighted in the afternoon. Tonight: Work as a team.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Take on a challenge in the a.m. You might want to squeeze in as much as possible. By afternoon, someone seeks you out and has a lot to express and share. Do not push too hard to get what you want. Tonight: Let someone else make a suggestion.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You could be far more tired than you realize, especially when you wake up in a playful manner, not quite ready for a Monday. Even once you get your nose to the grindstone, you feel an unusual sluggishness occur. Tonight: Try not to be reactive.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Stay close to home if you can. You might have pushed yourself so hard that you cannot get energized. By afternoon, a thought or contact with a creative, lively person energizes you. Tonight: Add some naughtiness into the blend.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You speak your mind with the expectation of being heard. Someone does his or her best to ignore you. You could get past an immediate hassle, but you might, in a sense, be vested in a lack of communication. Tonight: Say yes to a family member.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Curb expenditures. You do not want your budget to get out of control. Your caring might encourage someone to be sluggish in his or her response. Talks and communication activate in the a.m. Tonight: Catching up on news.