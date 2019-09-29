Sometimes the best of intentions can yield the worst of results. What begins as a helping hand can end up with a punch in the nose - or worse. This was the case for the unfortunate William Mespelt who stopped for an after-work drink at Spitmueller’s Saloon in1906.

It was Thanksgiving eve and Mespelt and an old friend, Fred Peterson, stopped at Spitmuller’s, at the corner of Leebrick and Market streets, to have a few beers before hurrying home for the holidays. While at the tavern, they fell in with perhaps 14 other young men who were all acquaintances.

One beer led to another and then to five or ten more. In due time, the crowd grew rowdy as they crowded around Spitmuller’s pool table to bet on a game between Bill Nees and Bill McClure.

During the course of play, McClure’s and Nees’ playful jostling grew serious. There were words and the two pool players squared off to settle a very serious argument.

At this point, Fred Peterson reacted in what would late be described as a very untypical manner. He grabbed Nees by the collar and urged McClure to strike Nees in the nose.

Naturally, the onlookers were startled so Mespelt stepped forward to grab his friend’s arm while urging him to release Nees. Peterson reacted by pushing Nees into Mespelt and then picking up a pool cue resting on the table.

He gripped the cue like he would a baseball bat, and before anyone could stop him, he swung with all his might at his friend’s head. Mespelt dodged the blow and fell back but his assailant was not deterred and advanced to strike a second blow.

Mespelt called out, “Don’t strike me. It’s me Bill.” But his friend drew back his weapon to strike again. At this point, Mespelt in desperation grabbed a heavy chair and threw it at Petersen.

The chair struck Petersen in the forehead and he fell to the floor, unconscious and bleeding. Mespelt and others then carried Peterson to his parent’s home and left him there, confident he would quickly recover.

But he didn’t recover and in four days he was dead from “blood poisoning.” The police then arrested Mespelt on the charge of murder. Mespelt was devastated by his friend’s death and while in his cell he suffered two “convulsive fits.”

Witnesses came forward to state the blow had been struck in self-defense with no thought of causing great harm. It was a convincing argument but it carried little weight with the accused that held himself responsible for his friend’s death.

The following morning, Peterson’s parents came to the jail and in a highly emotional scene, they pleaded for Mespelt’s release. Their forgiveness, however, made little difference to Mespelt who continued to sink “into great despondency.”

The Hawk-Eye newspaper reported “the two young men have been companions from boyhood, going in and out of each other’s home like brothers and Mespelt has been greatly affected by the occurrence.”

A coroner’s jury was hastily impaneled and they too, agreed the death was accidental. Mespelt was released from jail - but not from his feelings of guilt.

The young man insisted on paying for all the funeral expenses for his friend and rode with a large body of mounted butchers, of whose association the deceased was a member. Mespelt stood beside Peterson’s parents at the burial and it was reported his grief exceeded the parents.