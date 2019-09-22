How about a morning mystery to go with your two eggs over-easy and a load of hash browns because there is nothing like a recounting of nefarious doings and maidens done wrong to start the day?

Consider then Laura Lee French, a bright attractive young lady from a prominent Burlington family who ended her days at a Hastings, Nebraska hotel in August 1899.

The convoluted trail that brought Laura to this unkind end was the subject of great curiosity at the end of the 19th Century. This was due in no small part to the fact that her father figured large in Burlington’s business and political scene.

Captain Thomas French was born in Pennsylvania where he studied the engineering trade. He rolled ashore in Burlington in 1841 and took over the management and pilot house of the river ferry service and operated it until it was sold in 1873.

However, it was as Burlington’s mayor, beginning in 1860, that French had his biggest impact on the city. He proved to be a zealot for the Union during the Civil War and he was quick to brand personal opponents as Confederate sympathizers or worse.

After the war, French prospered in developing property on West Hill. His wife and daughter were active in Burlington’s elite social scene and there was hardly a house party without their names on the guest list.

By the 1890s the Captain had gone to his heavenly reward and following the destruction of their South Hill home by fire, Mrs. French took her daughters to live in Chicago.

Many a Burlington resident would remember that house fire and how Laura Lee, clad only in her night dress and with bare feet, ran through the February night to the Division Street fire station to summon help.

Friends would remember Laura Lee for her “womanliness” and amiability. In short, she was well respected and liked by all who knew her. But now our morning mystery begins to deepen.

Laura Lee had a married sister at Creighton, Nebraska and Laura Lee would occasionally take the train from Chicago to spend some time in that prairie community. These trips would often include a stop in Burlington to visit old friends.

On what was to be her last trip, Laura Lee arrived at her sister’s house in June and tarried until the 5th of August. It was reported she seemed in good spirits and threw herself into the social life of the farming community.

Then one morning she abruptly informed her sister that she wanted to visit friends in Burlington. The family took her to the rail station where her large traveling trunk was loaded aboard an east bound train and she was waved goodbye.

But in Hastings she exited the train, hired a carriage and went to the nearest hotel. The hotel clerk remembered the lady seemed disappointed by the accommodations and she left to book a room at a second hotel where she registered as Mrs. W. L. Lee.

Mrs. Lee left word that she should be awakened early in the morning so she could catch a train to the nearby town of Cowles, Nebraska. However, when the clerk knocked at her door in the pre-dawn darkness, Mrs. Lee called out that she was too ill to arise.

That afternoon, the chambermaid knocked at the door and, upon receiving no answer, entered to find the occupant unconscious on the bed. A doctor was summoned but to no avail and by 8 p.m. Mrs. Lee was dead.

An inquiry then began and witnesses at the rail station would state that a woman matching Mrs. Lee description got off the train the previous day to meet a dark, handsome stranger of middle height with a large black mustache.

Suspicions grew because there was no identification in the late Mrs. Lee’s room and the suddenness of her earthly departure seemed strange. An autopsy was performed and it found a massive amount of poison in the woman’s system. However, the real shocker was that the woman was in her first term of pregnancy.

The next day the hotel clerk arrived at the sheriff’s office with word that a handsome stranger had arrived at the hotel to inquire if funeral arrangements had been made. However, when told of the investigation, the man exited the hotel and did not return.

When Laura Lee did not arrive in Burlington, concerned friends wired Creighton and the search began. It took a few days before the woman in Hastings was given a name and by then she had been laid to rest in a Hastings’s potter’s field. The body was quickly disinterred and Laura was sent home to Burlington.

Now the newspapers got a hold of the story and it became a sensation in Nebraska, Chicago and, especially, in Burlington. The possibility of a suicide was discounted and it was agreed the young lady had become pregnant and her lover had persuaded her to take a drug to induce an abortion. But the drug turned out to be a poison.

Police in Nebraska said they knew the killer was a prominent Burlington businessman. Speculation was rampant, names were bandied about and an arrest was expected at any moment.

Then there was the issue of Laura Lee’s trunk. It never arrived at her Hastings hotel room and was never found. But baggage handlers at Burlington remembered the arrival of a large trunk on an eastbound train that was claimed by a dark stranger with a large mustache.

There was, however, in her handbag a letter addressed to “Daddy.” It stated that she was coming to live with Daddy because she knew that he really loved her. However, unfortunately, there was no address or name for Daddy.

That’s it. That is where the story ends with no resolution as any good mystery should. No Burlington suspect was identified, Daddy did not step forward and the trunk disappeared. It remains just another Burlington story to consider over morning breakfast.