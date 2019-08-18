Earlier this year, you probably heard the name James Holzhauer. He became a Jeopardy superstar with the top single game winnings and took home more than $2 million after winning over 30 games. Even if you don’t watch the show, talk of his winnings and his unique strategies was hard to miss. For example, there is an interesting Planet Money episode about his career as a sports bettor and how he used those skills to work the board to his advantage.

What you might have missed was another important part of this winning ways. In a New York Times interview, Holzhauer revealed that children’s nonfiction books were one of his secret weapons. He said those books are filled with "infographics, pictures and all kinds of stuff to keep the reader engaged." He credited books like The Classics Illustrated for kids and Zachary Hamby's mythology books for teens. Both sets distill longer works into their basics. A great way to bone up on literature for a trivia contest, and also useful for anyone wanting to get a taste of these stories and maybe an interest in reading the full works in the future.

For anyone, young or old, who wants to get a basic knowledge of a topic, the youth nonfiction section is a great place to start. Holzhauer is right; those books are often written in engaging ways designed to make learning fun while sharing valuable information on a wide variety of topics. I regularly remind adults that you aren’t too old to find these books useful.

For the month of August, the Burlington library is doing a nonfiction bingo for all ages. It is a fun encouragement to explore and learn in the time between the end of the library’s summer reading program and the start of the new school year.

As I’ve offered this bingo card to people at checkout, a few users have shared that they almost never read nonfiction. Of course, I also know people who only read nonfiction. While I lean more toward the fiction side of reading lately, this bingo is a good reminder of all the great reads to be found in nonfiction. A walk down the New Nonfiction aisle is a great place to start.

If you are typically a fiction reader, ask at your library for nonfiction that reads like fiction. There are are several great lists online that will direct you to works like “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson or “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote.

One bingo can be achieved with reading something on cooking, another on baking, and, after all of that focus on food, a book on fitness to be topped off with a little poetry. There are lots of different combinations of nonfiction reading to explore.

Nonfiction offers solutions to problems by helping us fix things, improve our writing, learn a language, and more. It helps us learn about the world around us through biography, travel, and history. Nonfiction gives us paths to improve our quality of life through nutrition and fitness or books on spirituality and relationship tools. It builds our vocabulary while it builds our knowledge. Nonfiction reading also increases our critical thinking skills and our ability to decipher complex texts and concepts.

These benefits are true for all ages. For young readers, research shows that early exposure to nonfiction increases a base of background knowledge that kids can build upon and improves their school success as they move to higher grade levels.

By reading more nonfiction, adults set an example of learning and curiosity. We can also guide young people to nonfiction by tying it to things kids see around them. Just like adults, some kids prefer nonfiction and will enjoy reading more if allowed to explore their interests.

So whether you want to learn how to knit a hat, take up fly fishing, step back into the time of the dinosaurs, or flip through a cookbook, the nonfiction section can expand your world and improve your life.

By the way, another interesting part of the James Holzhauer Jeopardy story is who it was that ended his winning streak. In case you missed that, it was Emma Boettcher, a librarian.

See you at the library.

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.