*Events with registration required

Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

(319) 753-1647

5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mondays starting September 9

*Wiggle Time, ages 2-4

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays starting September 10

*Wiggle Time, ages 2-4

4:15 p.m. Tuesdays starting September 10

*Mini Makers, ages 2-6

10:30 a.m. Wednesdays starting September 11

*Wiggle Time, ages 2-4

5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting September 11

*Babygarten, birth – 24 months

10 a.m. Thursdays starting September 12

*Babygarten, birth – 24 months

4:30 p.m. Thursdays starting September 12

Rocket Readers Club, ages 5-6

5:30 p.m. Thursdays starting September 12

3-2-1 Blast Off Club, grades 1-3

8 a.m. August 20

Tech Tuesday at Agency Hy-Vee

6:30 p.m. August 29

Total Solar Eclipse 150th Anniversary with Jerry Rigdon

10 a.m. August 31

Clothing Swap

Closed September 2

6 p.m. September 5

TICOS, grades 6 and up

10 a.m. September 6

Friday Friends, ages 0-5

10 a.m. September 6

First Friday, “Iowa’s Lost History from the Titanic”

10 a.m. September 7

That’s Yesterday’s News

10 a.m. September 7

Lego Club, grades K & up

5:30 p.m. September 13

*Family Night Unplugged: Star Lab, all ages

Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

(319) 394-3895

Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

(319) 392-8317

1 p.m. Tuesdays

Mexican Train Dominoes

10:30 a.m. August 24

Story Hour

10:30 a.m. August 31

LEGO Brick Builders

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

(319) 835-5545

10 a.m. Wednesdays

Preschool story hour

4:30 p.m. August 19

Teen Book Club: “Denton Little’s Death Date” by Lance Rubin

7 p.m. August 19

The Donnellson Book Core: “This Blessed Earth” by Ted Genoways

1 p.m. August 24

History Round table with historian Ed Scharff, author of Midwestern Frontier Stories,

3:30 p.m. August 28

Senior Crafternoon: Make a Scarecrow Door Hanger!

6:30 p.m. September 10

Friends of the Donnellson Library meeting

Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

(319) 372-5721

3:30-5 p.m. Mondays beginning September 9

*Minecraft Monday, ages 9-18

3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays beginning September 3

Hang Teen, ages 12-19

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning September 4

Story Hour

11 a.m.. -1 p.m. Thursdays in August

Friends of the Library Book Sale

3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays beginning September 5

Thursday Crafternoon, ages 14-19

1:30 p.m. September 5

All Booked Up: "The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle"

5-7 p.m. September 5

1st Thursday at the Library showing an Ocean themed movie

5:30-7 p.m. September 10

Cook the Book shares recipes from "Old Settlers Park Association Cookbook"

2 p.m. September 11

Lee County Extension STEM "Making a Splash"

Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

(309) 627-2450

10 a.m., Tuesdays

Children’s story time

1:30 p.m. August 21 Family Movie Day: Dumbo (2019) (PG)

1:30 p.m. August 28

Family Movie Day: Secretariat (NR)

Closed September 2



12 – 4 p.m. September 11 & 12

*AARP Smart Driver Course

Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

(319) 524-1483

2 p.m. Tuesdays (August)

Yoga gentle sessions, perfect for seniors and people with physical limitations

4 - 5 p.m. Tuesdays (September)

*Kids Coding Club, ages 5+

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. August 20

*"What's it Worth?" Antique Appraisals with Mark Moran.

2 p.m. August 22

*Kids Cooking Club: Gourmet Popcorn, ages 10-17

6 - 8 p.m. August 27

BINGO, all ages

5 - 7 p.m. August 29

Puzzle Swap - Drop of up to 10 puzzles the week of Aug. 22 - 28 and get a voucher to use at the swap

10 a.m. September 4

Story Time: Pint-Sized Picassos, ages 5 and under

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. September 4

Dinosaur Club, ages 5 and up

3:30 p.m. September 9

Mystery Monday, ages five and up

6 - 7 p.m. September 10

"An Introduction to Soap Making"

3:30 p.m. September 11

Harry Potter Book Club, ages five and up

6 p.m. September 12

2nd Thursday Movie Night, ages 16 and up, unless accompanied by an adult

Mount Pleasant Public Library

www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com

(319) 384-1490

3:30 p.m. Mondays in September

After School Games

3:30 p.m. Tuesdays in September

After School STEAM Challenge

3:30 p.m. September 4th & 18th

After School Reader’s Theater

3:30 p.m. September 11th & 25th

After School LEGO Club

3:30 p.m. Thursdays in September

After School Makerspace

3:30 p.m. Fridays in September

After School Movie

10 a.m. September 9

Storytime/Playtime with Family Connections

5:30 p.m. September 5

Spanish Movie Night - A Wrinkle in Time - played in Spanish

10 a.m. September 14

Saturday Storytime

11 a.m. and Noon September 14

*Children’s Escape Room - Fossil Fiasco

H.J. Nugen Public Library

www.newlondon.lib.ia.us

(319) 367-7704

1:30 p.m. Fridays

Senior Moments

11 a.m. and 6 p.m. August 22

Tyke Time

2:30 p.m. August 28

Movie

2:30 p.m. September 4

LEGO Challenge

6 p.m. September 5

Book Chat: Before we were yours by Lisa Wingate

2:30 p.m. September 11

Bingo

11 a.m. and 6 p.m. September 12

Tyke Time

Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

(319) 523-5261

Closed September 2

6:30 p.m. September 9

Pinterest Party

1:30 p.m. September 11

Wonder Wednesday early out program

10:30 a.m. September 12

Music In Me, Tots Story Time

West Point

(319) 837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us

2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors

10 a.m. August 19 and Sept. 9

Preschool Story Hour

5:30 - 7 p.m. August 20 Consumer Protection Webinar

2 p.m. September 5

Adventures in Iowa's Culinary History

Program and book signing by author Darcy Maulsby

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library