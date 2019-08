Janet Hockings of Burlington will celebrate her 85th birthday Aug. 16 with a card shower.

She has one daughter, Debbie (Gene) Lingafelter of Sherrard, Illinois. She also has two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She would enjoy hearing from family and friends.

Cards may be sent to her at SunnyBrook of Burlington, 5175 West Ave. Apt 409, Burlington, Iowa 52601.