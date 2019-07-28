Today

Burlington Municipal Band Concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park Band Shell, 2600 S. Madison Ave. To learn more, visit muniband.org.

Players Workshop, 1431 Grove St., will have auditions for “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” at 7 p.m., seeking two men and four women aged 40 to 50. The play was presented in 1975 at the Pzazz Tiger Pit, directed by Vivian Zimmerman. Anyone interested in auditioning, volunteering backstage, or simply wanting more information should contact director Matt Poling at (319) 750-0334.

Monday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Create It Cake Decorating at 11:30 a.m. Kanopy documentary is 5:30 p.m.

H.J. Nugen Public Library, 103 E. Main St., New London, will host Bleached Shirts and Space Crafts at 6 p.m. Bring your own shirt. Bleach and stencils are provided.

Tuesday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Tween Solar System Jewelry at 6 p.m. This event needs a free ticket, available at the youth desk 30 minutes before start time.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host the program, “Keokuk, the Civil War and the River,” by Michael Eckers at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will host Geeks Who Read Teen Trivia Night at 6 p.m. for ages 10 to 17. There will be prizes, pizza and root beer.

West Point Public Library will host Summer Day Camp "Fun with Bots" for grades K-3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will show a family movie for all ages at 2 p.m.

Food Preservation 101 introductory course for home food preservation is 6 to 8 p.m. at Lee County Extension Office, 414 N. Main St., Donnellson. Cost is $10. To learn more, call Whitney Weisinger at (319) 835-5116.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host magician Rick Eugene at 10 a.m.

Senior Citizens Luncheon is 11 a.m. at the Nauvoo, Illinois, Fire Station.

Thursday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Insect Zoo for all ages at 1:30 p.m.

Free Swim Days hosted by South Hill Neighborhood Association is 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Dankwardt Park Pool, 400 Blackhawk Drive. The event includes free food from noon to 1 p.m., chess games and DJ music.

Henderson County Public Library, Biggsville, Illinois, will host Kids Movie Day at 2 p.m.

H.J. Nugen Public Library, 103 E. Main St., New London, will host Insect Zoo at 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will show a movie at 5:30 p.m.

Veteran’s Coffee is 9 a.m. at Great Day Cafe, 202 Main St., Keosauqua. Free coffee and refreshments are provided by Veterans Affairs.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., Story time with Burlington Bees is 10 a.m. First Friday program, Japanese Drumming, is 10 a.m.

Friday Fest is 5 to 9 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium, 200 N. Front St.

Keokuk Art Center, 210 N. Fifth St., will host a reception for Quilts by Mary Grace Cecil from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Round Room. She will give a presentation about her quilts at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

SunnyBrook of Burlington, 5175 West Ave., will host a free program, Japanese Culture and Drumming, at 1 p.m. The public is welcome. To learn more, call (319) 752-0260.

Western Illinois Threshers is Aug. 2 to 4 at 1570 North County Road 900, Hamilton, Illinois. To learn more, call (217) 845-3041.

Saturday

Benefit for Emma Harvey for medical expenses is 4 p.m. at Charleston Board of Trade, 1962 253rd St., Donnellson.

Breakfast on Main Street is 7 to 9 a.m. at the Opera House, 614 First St., Bonaparte. All proceeds benefit a local charity.

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Saturday Morning Cartoons at 10 a.m.

Langwood Adventure Day free family event is 8 a.m. to noon at Langwood Education Center, 14019 H Ave., Wapello. A free lunch is noon to 1 p.m. Register online at louisacountyconservation.org, call (319) 523-8381 or email Lana at lmccomb@lccb.org.

Lomax, Illinois, Fire Department’s annual Pork Chop Supper is 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lomax Carman Senior Citizens, 911 E. Main St., Lomax. There will be a gun raffle. All freewill donation proceeds will benefit the fire department.

Sunday

Riverfest Charity Breakfast is 8 a.m. to noon under the big tent at Riverview Park, Fort Madison. All free-will donations will be used to send Tri-State area veterans on the Great River Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Youth Trapshooting Competition is 1 p.m. at Hancock County Gun Club on Route 94, one-half mile north of Carthage, Illinois, all proceeds benefiting the Scholastic Trapshooting Program. To learn more or to register, call Keith at (217) 653-6765.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Wever Oddfellows Ice Cream Social will be serving Homemade Ice Cream, pies and cakes, maid rites, hot dogs, ham salad and drinks from 3 to 6 p.m. in the air conditioned hall in Wever just behind the post office.

Tuesday

Pies, Tomatoes, and more will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday at Dollar General on Agency Street.

Wednesday

Walking Taco Fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association, dine in, carry out or delivery, is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SunnyBrook, 5175 West Ave. Cost is $5. For deliveries, call (319)752-0260.

Thursday

95th Annual Fish Fry at Terre Haute, Illinois, Methodist Church is 5 p.m., serving fish or chicken, baked beans, assorted salads, dessert and drink in the fellowship hall for a free will donation.

Friends of HCHC Gift Shop, 407 S. White St., Mount Pleasant, First Thursday Sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale offers 25 percent off one item. Some restrictions apply.

Gladstone, Illinois, Homecoming is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1 to 3. Each day will feature breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and dinners at 5 p.m. The schedule will include fireworks on Thursday; Bucket Fish on stage Friday; and Junior Talley, Elvis Tribute artist, will perform on Saturday. To learn more, call (319) 759-9912.

Saturday

18th Annual Corey Baker Memorial Fishing Tournament Fundraiser is Aug. 3. Weigh-in is at Dolby Landing; Food and Auction is at 4th Pumping Station Campsite. To learn more, call (319) 759-8952.