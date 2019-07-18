Today

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Teen Thrills and Chills and Writing Skills with author April Henry from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the event start time.

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert is 7 p.m. at the Wright Pavilion in McMillan Park at the Henry County Fair. Admission is free.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will show a movie at 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will show a movie at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

New London will host its Movie in the Park at dusk in the City Park, showing “How to Train Your Dragon.” Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free popcorn and beverages will be provided.

Saturday

Big Huge Concert is 7:30 p.m. at Rand Park Pavilion, 1401 Stripe St., Keokuk.

Henry County Fair in Mount Pleasant, which is July 17 to 22, will host the free Kids Day July 20 with Henry County Conservation Department from noon to 2 p.m.

Mississippi Rat Pak Car Club Cruise Nite is 5 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, 300 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. For more information, call (319) 520-5133.

PAW Animal Shelter Can Drive is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of every month in the SCC West Burlington parking lot. The drive accepts refundable bottles, cans and glass. To learn more, visit pawfortmadison.com.

Take Away Hunger will be packaging today. To help or to schedule a group, call (319) 752-0958.

Sunday

Burlington Municipal Band Concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park Band Shell, 2600 S. Madison Ave. To learn more, visit muniband.org.

Dover Museum in New London will celebrate their 25th anniversary at 1:30 p.m. with author and historian, Russ Fry, whose program will cover the section of the Agency Road that ran through Henry County and New London’s neighboring town, Lowell. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free.

Today

Moose Lodge Bingo, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., starts with early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular games are 7 p.m. The kitchen is open 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Friday

Bo Ramsey Live at The Blue Shop, 320 N. Fourth St., opens at 8 p.m. Admission is $25. A concert pre-party will be in the courtyard. Bring your own cooler.

Eagles Auxiliary, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will grill out for supper, serving chicken breast with two sides from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or until gone. Desserts will be available.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant, will host Dinner by Steve from 5 to 7 p.m., serving pork loin with dressing, corn on the cob and applesauce. Hitman will be playing 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

ABATE Mystery Ride for Hospice starts with signup from 10 a.m. to noon at Doris’ Tavern, 733 S. Roosevelt Ave. Entry fee is $10 for ABATE members and $12 for nonmembers. All bikes need to be in by 6 p.m. at Eagles Club, 2727 Mount Pleasant St. An auction will be 6:15 p.m. Food will be available. To learn more, call Randy “Dog” at (319) 572-5733.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host Silverstreak from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. No food will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Pies, Tomatoes, and more will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday at Dollar General on Agency Street.

Sunday

Burlington Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., Taco Supper will be serving 4 to 6 p.m.

