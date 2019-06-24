The 2019-2020 Central Lee FFA officers were installed at the annual parent-member-community appreciation banquet held recently.

They are: Maddie Wellman-Treasurer, Jolene Snider-Secretary, Trey Wellman-3rd Vice-President, Blake Moeller-Reporter, Sydney Jones-2nd Vice-President, Connor Moore-Vice-President, David “Smiley” Vance-President, and Dylan Stuecker-Sentinel.

The leadership of the Central Lee FFA organizes a challenging calendar of activities for the membership. Chapter officers serve a vital function in FFA. Their advisors are Brent Koller and Tom Boeck.