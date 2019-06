2 to 6 p.m. Thursday: Burlington Donor Center, 3407 Agency St. To sign up, call Lorie Bray at (319) 759-1410.

Noon to 3 p.m. Friday: Deery Brothers, 200 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington, MVRBC Donor Bus. To sign up, call Taylor Long at (319) 752-6000.

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday: Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. To sign up, call the Blood Center at (800) 747-5401.

2:30 to 5 p.m. July 2: Mediapolis City Hall Community Room, 510 N. Main St. To sign up, call Sharon Riepe at (319) 759-3356.

1:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 15: SS. Mary and Parick Parish Center, 520 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington. To sign up, call Connie Trautner at (319) 754-7924.