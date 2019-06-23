Today

Bob Tribby American Legion Post 58 in Mount Pleasant will host a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Legion at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Hall, 103 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

Burlington Municipal Band Concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park Band Shell, 2600 S. Madison Ave. To learn more, visit muniband.org.

Fort Madison City Band Concert is 7:30 p.m. in Central Park.

Rotary’s Picnic in the Park is 5 to 7 p.m. in Central Park, Fort Madison.

Youth Trapshooting Competition is 1 p.m. at Hancock County Gun Club on Route 94, one-half mile north of Carthage, Illinois. To learn more or to register, call Keith at (217) 653-6765.

Monday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will show the documentary “Stonewall Uprising” at 5:30 p.m.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by St. John UCC. Anyone can eat free.

"North By Northwest" will be shown at 1 p.m. at the Fox Theater in downtown Fort Madison, with free admission presented by The Kensington.

Tuesday

Des Moines County Historical Society, 501 N. Fourth St., will host a special presentation at 7 p.m. in the classroom by Forest Gahn, speaking on “Burlington; Rise of the Crinoid Capital.” To learn more, call (319) 752-7449.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Presbyterian and Episcopal churches. Anyone can eat free.

Wednesday

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by FM Latter Day Saints. Anyone can eat free.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Blank Park Zoo at 10 a.m. Lee County Conservation will visit at 1 p.m.

Senior Citizen Luncheon is 11 a.m. at the Nauvoo, Illinois, Fire Station. Stephanie Moore, a 1974 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, will share stories about Academy life.

Thursday

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Holy Family Catholic Parish. Anyone can eat free.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St. Anyone can eat free.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Stranger Things Party at 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert is 7 p.m. in Central Park. Admission is free.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will host Eat Fresh in Southeast Iowa at 11 a.m. Family Movie Night is 5:30 p.m.

Friday

5&V Outdoor Movie is at dusk at Fifth and Valley streets. Events open at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Denmark Congregational UCC. Anyone can eat free.

Marilyn Hart Children’s Theatre presents Junie B. Jones the Musical at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

SunnyBrook at Mount Pleasant will host Blank Park Zoo at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Saturday

Augusta School and Community Reunion annual potluck is noon at the Augusta Community Center. Bring a dish to share and table service.

Bonaparte Independence Day Celebration is 1 to 11 p.m. in downtown Bonaparte, with a parade, cook-off, children’s games, barbecue and fireworks.

Marilyn Hart Children’s Theatre presents Junie B. Jones the Musical at 2 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

Petite Players presents Journey of the Noble Gnarble at 7 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

Yarmouth Community Fun Fest starts at 11 a.m. and includes children’s activities, tractor pull, parade, Bluegrass music, fireworks and other activities. All events are free. For information, call (319) 850-1209.

Sunday

Keokuk Independence Day Celebrations are today through July 4 at Rand Park, closing with a fireworks display July 4 at dusk. For a schedule, visit www.keokukevents.org.

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Ice Cream Social starts at 1 p.m. There will be entertainment and games. Admission is free. All proceeds from ice cream and desserts sales will benefit Friends of the Muscatine Art Center.

Petite Players presents Journey of the Noble Gnarble at 2 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Fort Madison Area Arts Association’s 2019 Garden Tour “The West Side Story” is noon to 4 p.m. on the west side of Fort Madison. Tickets are $10 in advance at Zaiser’s Florist in Burlington; Kempker’s, Hy-Vee and FMAAA gallery in Fort Madison; and Gate City Seed in Keokuk, or purchase in a garden on the day of the event for $13.

Tuesday

Pies, Tomatoes, Lettuce and More will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday at Dollar General on Agency Street.

Friday

Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Wapello will be celebrating more than 50 years of business with a three-day golf special featuring free green fees (18 holes) with cart rental June 28, 29 and 30. Golfers must call ahead for tee times. To learn more, call (319) 868-7747.

Saturday

Ned Francis will be playing at the Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is $5. Refreshments are free.

Sunday

Kingston United Methodist Church, 5513 205th St., Mediapolis, annual Homemade Ice Cream Social is 5 to 7 p.m., also serving maid rites, baked beans, potato salad and pie. Cost is a freewill donation. Hiway 99 band will play 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Wever Oddfellows Ice Cream Social serving Homemade Ice Cream, pies and cakes, maid rites, hot dogs, ham salad and drinks is 3 to 6 p.m. in the air conditioned hall in Wever just behind the post office.