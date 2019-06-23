Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Pork cabbage casserole, baked sweet potato, pineapple tidbits, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday: Chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, potato salad, mixed green lettuce salad, dressing, orange wedges, banana pudding.

Wednesday: Pot roast, mixed potatoes carrots and onions, strawberries, vanilla wafer cookies.

Thursday: Beef macaroni casserole, green peas, spinach mandarin orange salad, dressing, cinnamon applesauce.

Friday: Chef salad with turkey, pickled beets, diced cantaloupe, dinner roll.